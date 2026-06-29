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Sneakers
Every Air Jordan Dropping In July 2026
Every Air Jordan releasing in July 2026, from the "True Blue" 3 to Free The Youth's debut Jordan 16 collaboration.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 29, 2026