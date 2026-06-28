New Women's Air Jordan 4 "Birds Of Paradise" Lands Next Month

The women's Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" is set to release on July 10th, per Sneaker Bar Detroit. The shoe takes its name and color story from the tropical flower.

Coconut milk leather covers most of the upper, paired with a suede mudguard. That neutral base sets up the brighter colors found lower on the shoe.

The outsole carries most of the color, mixing mango and sundial tones together. Those shades sit in a semi-translucent finish that adds a bit of glow. A deep navy section wraps around the toe and heel for contrast. Metallic gold Jumpman logos sit on each heel, adding a small premium touch.

Packaging for this release also leans into the floral theme throughout. The box features painted illustrations of the bird of paradise flower itself.

That detail adds another layer to the tropical concept tying the shoe together. The release continues a steady run of women's exclusive colorways from Jordan Brand this year.

Air Jordan 4 "Birds Of Paradise"

Image via Nike

Birds of paradise flowers are known for their bright orange and blue petals. Native to South Africa, they're often grown in gardens and conservatories worldwide. Their shape resembles a bird in flight, which inspired the colorway's name. That visual connection shows up clearest on the shoe's outsole.

Material choices help separate this pair from a typical all leather build. Pebbled leather forms the base, while suede adds texture to specific panels. Semi-translucent TPU appears on the wings and eyestays instead of solid leather. That mix gives the shoe more depth than the early mockups suggested.

Air Jordan 4 "Birds Of Paradise" Details

This release continues a pattern of strong women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 colorways. Past examples include pairs like "Pink Thunder" and "Cozy Girl." Jordan Brand has leaned more into these releases throughout 2026. The "Birds of Paradise" colorway fits well within that ongoing lineup.

The retail price of this will be $220 when they drop.

Image via Nike