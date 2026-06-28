Ja Morant Goes "Dark Mode" With New Nike Ja 4

BY Ben Atkinson
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New images give sneakerheads an early look at the Nike Ja 4 "Dark Mode," set to arrive in stores this fall.

The Nike Ja 4 "Dark Mode" is set to release this Fall per Sole Retriever. New images give an early look at the in-hand pair. The shoe sticks to a mostly black build throughout the upper and sole. That keeps the colorway in line with its "Dark Mode" name.

A textured, diamond-patterned finish covers the forefoot and side panels. Chrome-like Swoosh branding sits across the lateral side near the midfoot. That same panel forms part of Ja Morant's signature "JA" branding. A backward swoosh and sculpted midfoot piece work together to spell it out.

Light blue accents break up the darker base in a few key spots. They show up faintly along the midfoot plate and other small details. Aside from that touch of color, the shoe stays mostly tonal. The look fits easily into a rotation without standing out too much.

This marks the fourth signature shoe in Ja Morant's ongoing Nike lineup. The Ja 4 also introduces a high-top version for the first time. "Dark Mode" arrives as one of the simpler colorways in the early lineup. More colorways are expected to follow throughout the rest of the year.

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Nike Ja 4 "Dark Mode"

The Nike Ja 4 builds on design cues introduced with Morant's earlier signature shoes. A backward Swoosh and TPU panel continue forming the "JA" branding on the side. That detail first showed up on the Ja 3 and carried over again here. The diamond-textured upper adds a different finish than previous models in the line.

"Dark Mode" keeps things simple compared to other early Ja 4 colorways. A pair called "Jaws" leans into brighter blues and movie-inspired detailing instead. This version goes the opposite direction with a stealthier, all-black approach. That makes it an easier shoe to wear outside of game days.

Inside, the Ja 4 reportedly uses updated cushioning for better on-court response. Nike hasn't released full technical details yet ahead of launch. Based on early images, the build looks consistent with past entries in the line. More information is expected as the release date gets closer.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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