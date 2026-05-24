The Nike Ja 4 Receives New In-Hand Reveal

Ja Morant just revealed his fourth Nike signature shoe. He unveiled the Nike Ja 4 on Instagram on April 24th, showing off five colorways in a single post. He did not wait for Nike to make an announcement. He handled the reveal himself.

The shoe looks different from anything in the line so far. Nike keeps the side panel logo, formed by a large reverse Swoosh at the heel and a triangle-shaped forefoot panel that forms an "A." The textured upper gives it a look that stands apart from most basketball shoes right now.

The Nike Ja 4 is set to release in Fall 2026, with a low-top version launching first and a high-top debuting during the holiday season. That high-top is a first for the Ja line. It has never offered one before.

The colorway shown in the images above features a volt green and grey palette. The iridescent Swoosh and outsole details add another layer to the design. The cushioning setup includes a Cushlon 3.0 midsole and a ZoomX sockliner. That combination should work well for guards who need responsiveness on the court.

Morant also used the moment to respond to critics online, writing on his Instagram story: "Can't be what they say if da Swoosh still here."

Nike Ja 4

The Nike Ja 4 is a clear step forward for Morant's signature line. The design moves away from what the previous models looked like. The textured upper and restructured panel give it a more technical appearance overall.

The volt green and grey colorway shown in the images is one of the stronger ones from the initial group. The iridescent Swoosh catches light in a way that makes it stand out from a distance. The outsole carries similar detailing throughout.

The high-top version is the most notable addition to the line. Morant's signature shoe has never come in that form before. It gives players a new option that the previous three models never offered.