The Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" Is Coming Back for First Time Since 2006

The Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" is returning in 2026. It first released in May 2006 as part of the Jordan Brand LS Lifestyle line. It has not been back since. That makes this its first retro in 20 years.

The Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" will release September 5th, 2026 at Jordan Brand retailers and Nike.com for $220. Most collectors who want a pair never got the chance to buy one the first time around.

The shoe features a white leather upper with black, grey, and vibrant yellow accents. Tour Yellow appears on the midsole with a speckled cement effect and also on the tongue branding.

One detail stands out above the rest. The colorway features a removable Flight tongue patch that covers concealed Rare Air branding underneath. That is not something you find on most Jordan 4 retros.

The original 2006 release was limited. It has since become one of the harder Air Jordan 4 colorways to find.

Overall, this pair releasing later this year, in full-family sizing, means just about everyone can get a pair. It's a big, mainstream release for a great looking colorway.

Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow"

The Tour Yellow moved away from the Chicago Bulls color themes that Jordan Brand typically used for the Air Jordan 4. It targeted a younger audience of Jordan fans during the post-retirement era.

The Tour Yellow was only the second Air Jordan 4 to use a removable Velcro tongue patch with Rare Air branding underneath. That concept started with the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 in 2005.