Ja Morant Returns In Iced Out Swarovski x Nike Ja 3s

BY Ben Atkinson
ja-morant-wears-swarovski-x-nike-ja-3-sneaker-news
Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during a timeout during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Ja Morant returned to the court wearing iced out Swarovski x Nike Ja 3s featuring crystal-covered Swooshes and a black upper.

Ja Morant made his return to the court wearing something special on his feet. The Grizzlies star laced up a pair of Swarovski x Nike Ja 3s. These weren't just any colorway they were completely iced out with crystals.

The collaboration brings serious luxury to basketball performance footwear. Swarovski crystals cover the Nike Swoosh on both sides of the shoe. The sparkling details catch light with every movement on the hardwood.

Black makes up the base of the upper throughout. The textured pattern creates depth even before the crystals come into play. A translucent blue outsole provides contrast against the dark upper.

Ja's signature branding appears integrated into the design as expected. The Ja 3 silhouette maintains its performance-focused construction despite the luxury. These shoes are built to actually play in, not just showcase.

Morant has never been shy about making statements with his footwear choices. The Swarovski collaboration takes things to another level entirely. It's rare to see actual crystal embellishments on court-ready basketball shoes.

Whether this pair eventually releases to the public remains unknown. Ja often gets exclusive player editions that never hit retail shelves. The Swarovski treatment would definitely make a premium price if released.

Swarovski x Nike Ja 3

The Swarovski x Nike Ja 3 that Ja Morant wore features a black textured upper with an intricate diamond-cut pattern across the entire shoe. The real showstopper is the Nike Swoosh completely covered in what appears to be clear and gold Swarovski crystals that catch every arena light.

The upper sits on a translucent purple-blue outsole that gives the shoe this icy appearance from below. Black laces run through the integrated lacing system keeping everything secure during play.

The textured black upper almost looks like scales or geometric shapes repeating throughout. You can see the crystals sparkling even in these court photos which means they must be absolutely blinding under direct lighting conditions.

Ja continues building his signature shoe legacy with Nike. Each model pushes boundaries in different ways for the brand. Bringing high fashion elements like Swarovski crystals into basketball is definitely a bold move.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
