Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS Stealth Set To Drop

BY Ben Atkinson 33 Views
swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-wmns-stealth-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Files
The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Stealth” adds some shimmer to a classic silhouette, and it’s dropping next week.

The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Stealth” is dropping next week, bringing a bit of shine to one of Jordan Brand’s most versatile silhouettes. Covered in Swarovski crystals, the pair steps away from the usual sporty vibe and leans hard into luxury.

First released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 changed basketball sneakers forever. Designed by Peter Moore, it gave Michael Jordan his first signature model and created a sneaker culture movement that’s still going strong.

Over the decades, the Air Jordan 1 has seen endless colorways and collaborations, but few have gone full-on glam like this. This new women’s exclusive flips the script. A muted grey base, simple on its own, becomes a statement piece once the crystals catch the light.

It’s not the first time Jordan Brand and Swarovski have linked up, but this low-top take feels different, less flashy but still impossible to ignore. Photos show off the shimmering uppers, pairing classic Jordan DNA with a high-end finish. Whether it’s for the collectors or those who want to flex a little, this release is already turning heads.

Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS Stealth
swarovski-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-wmns-stealth-sneaker-news
The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Stealth” features a smooth grey leather base dressed up with Swarovski crystals across the overlays and Swoosh.

The muted tone lets the crystals shine without overpowering the silhouette. Standard Air Jordan 1 elements remain, from the perforated toebox to the stitched Wings logo on the heel. Tonal laces and a grey rubber outsole finish off the look.

It’s a clean, premium twist on a timeless design, blending everyday wearability with a serious upgrade in materials.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS Stealth will be released on Juen 15th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $1,000 when they are released.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
