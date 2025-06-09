Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS Stealth Set To Drop

The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Stealth” is dropping next week, bringing a bit of shine to one of Jordan Brand’s most versatile silhouettes. Covered in Swarovski crystals, the pair steps away from the usual sporty vibe and leans hard into luxury.

First released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 changed basketball sneakers forever. Designed by Peter Moore, it gave Michael Jordan his first signature model and created a sneaker culture movement that’s still going strong.

Over the decades, the Air Jordan 1 has seen endless colorways and collaborations, but few have gone full-on glam like this. This new women’s exclusive flips the script. A muted grey base, simple on its own, becomes a statement piece once the crystals catch the light.

It’s not the first time Jordan Brand and Swarovski have linked up, but this low-top take feels different, less flashy but still impossible to ignore. Photos show off the shimmering uppers, pairing classic Jordan DNA with a high-end finish. Whether it’s for the collectors or those who want to flex a little, this release is already turning heads.

Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS Stealth

Image via Sneaker Files

The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Stealth” features a smooth grey leather base dressed up with Swarovski crystals across the overlays and Swoosh.

The muted tone lets the crystals shine without overpowering the silhouette. Standard Air Jordan 1 elements remain, from the perforated toebox to the stitched Wings logo on the heel. Tonal laces and a grey rubber outsole finish off the look.

It’s a clean, premium twist on a timeless design, blending everyday wearability with a serious upgrade in materials.