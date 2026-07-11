Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare" Officially Unveiled By Nike

BY Ben Atkinson
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Nike unveiled the Ja 4 "Nightmare," Ja Morant's fourth signature shoe, set to release later on this summer.

Nike has officially unveiled Ja Morant's 4th signature shoe, the Ja 4. The debut colorway, "Nightmare," is set to launch August 13th per JustFreshKicks.

This marks Morant's first signature shoe release since joining Portland. The design leans into a darker, more aggressive look overall. An obsidian base covers most of the shoe's upper. Bright voltage green accents run along the heel and side panel.

A diamond-textured exterior adds depth across the entire upper. Nike kept the shoe's signature "JA" branding front and center again. A reversed swoosh forms part of that letter design. A separate TPU panel completes the second half of the logo.

Inside, the shoe swaps ZoomX for Cushlon 3.0 cushioning instead. A new supercritical foam sockliner adds another layer of comfort. Nike also introduced a TPU structure called the "JA-Frame." That wraps around the foot for added lockdown and stability.

Morant said colorways matter a lot to him personally. He wants each pair to carry its own distinct energy. Small personal details are also built into this release. Those include text stamped into the upper and outsole tread. Additional colorways, including "Jaws," are expected later this fall.

Read More: The Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot" Is Coming Back Next Summer

Nike Ja 4 "Nightmare"

The Ja 4 marks a big shift from earlier shoes in the line. Nike focused heavily on containment, given Morant's fast, unpredictable playing style.

That's where the new TPU cage and JA-Frame come into play. Both wrap tightly around the foot during quick cuts and stops. The switch to Cushlon 3.0 also changes how the shoe feels underfoot. It trades some bounce for a more grounded, stable ride overall.

A high-grip outsole pattern supports that same focus on sudden direction changes. Foam ridges along the chassis help protect against everyday wear. Personal touches, like nods to his early basketball days, add another layer. Together, these details reflect Morant's continued involvement in shaping his signature line.

Read More: LeBron James Throws Up The Roc After Attending JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium Show

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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