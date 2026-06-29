Ja Morant Has Been Traded To The Portland Trail Blazers

Ja Morant has been a star for the Memphis Grizzlies for years, but his time with the NBA organization has now come to an end. Per Shams Charania on Twitter, sources confirmed to ESPN that the Grizzlies traded the two-time All-Star to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Kris Murray and Jerami Grant.

The Nike collaborator will now play in the 2026-2027 season alongside Deni Avdija, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and the rest of the Portland team... With an asterisk. Of course, the wealth of guards at the team's disposal has some fans thinking there's a big move on the way for Dame, Jrue, or Scoot Henderson.

But we will have to see how the rest of the off-season goes to determine how both teams will shape up for the season. Morant is still recovering from an injury, specifically a UCL sprain in his left elbow, that left him unable to play for much of the 2025-2026 season.

As fans continue to react to this trade, many are questioning Portland's future moves, lamenting the loss of the star in Memphis, but also expressing excitement about the Blazers' back court. Following the trades of Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball, and others, this is the NBA trade season's latest debate-sparking bomb.

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Ja Morant On The Blazers

Sadly for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, they have not found much success over the past few years, so this news lands with a bit of a damp effect. Still, recent trades such as sending away Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz and acquiring Isaiah "Beef Stew" Stewart from the Detroit Pistons indicate the organization is ready to move into a new era.

As for the Portland Trail Blazers, this move follows their recent playoff run, losing 1-4 to the San Antonio Spurs in the first round. It was their first playoff appearance since the 2020-2021 season, where they lost in six to the Denver Nuggets in the first round.