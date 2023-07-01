Damian Lillard has formally submitted a trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN. Lillard, who was drafted sixth overall by the Blazers in 2012, has reportedly grown increasingly unhappy with the direction of the franchise. Despite Portland making the playoffs every year between 2014 and 2021, five of those runs ended in the first round. Furthermore, the Blazers have missed the playoffs in the last two seasons, tallying just 60 total wins in that time.

Lillard openly flirted with a trade earlier in the offseason. He told The Last Stand that if he was traded, his preferred destination would be the Miami Heat. Eager to keep Lillard in Portland, the Blazers were reportedly willing to trade away the third-overall pick in the 2023 Draft for an elite veteran. That did not come to pass and the Blazers instead drafted highly-touted prospect Scoot Henderson. While Lillard said he was willing to wait and see what the Blazers did in free agency, it appears that he has now made up his mind.

Blazers Expected To Honor Lillard Trade Request

Breaking: Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to work to accommodate him, sources tell @wojespn and @ramonashelburne. pic.twitter.com/anOk2wzLj1 — ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2023

Lillard’s trade request is now official. The Heat, Clippers, and Sixers are all expected to be primary suitors for his services. However, a source reiterated to Marc J. Spears that the Heat remained Lillard’s personal preference. Furthermore, the Blazers are expected to honor Lillard’s request for a change of scenery. This is despite Lillard being under contract for the next two seasons. This will likely see the Blazers build a young core around Jerami Grant. They gave the 29-year-old a 5-year, $160 million contract at the start of free agency.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Lillard’s 32.2 points per game in 2022-23 will become the most by a player who changed teams the following season. Additionally, his production is likely to turn any contender into a title favorite. If he does head to Miami, he will be the final piece of a modern Heat Big 3 with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Meanwhile, he could join a potentially stacked roster in LA. Reportedly, the Clippers are already chasing a trade for James Harden. This is very much a developing story and we’ll have any updates here on HotNewHipHop.

