The Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot" Is Coming Back Next Summer

Jordan Brand is bringing back the Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot" next summer. The retro is set to return sometime in summer 2027 per @KicksFinder.

This marks the shoe's fifth release since first launching back in 1999. The colorway ties directly to one of basketball's most famous moments. Michael Jordan wore this exact pair during Game 6 of the 1998 Finals. He hit the game-winning jumper over Bryon Russell in that game.

At the time, many believed it would be his final NBA shot. That moment gave the shoe its lasting "Last Shot" nickname over the years. The design itself draws inspiration from Jordan's Ferrari 550 Maranello.

Black leather and suede cover most of the shoe's upper. Red accents appear across the midsole, heel, and branding details. A yellow Ferrari-style Jumpman logo sits near the lateral collar. That badge has remained one of the shoe's most recognizable design details.

This will be the model's first retro since its 2018 release. Previous returns also happened in 2005 and 2011 before that. Full family sizing is expected once the 2027 release arrives. Jordan Brand hasn't confirmed an exact release date within summer yet. More details should surface as next year gets closer.

Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot"

The Air Jordan 14 has always stood apart from other Jordan models. Its design leaned heavily into car-inspired styling rather than pure basketball function. That connection to Jordan's personal taste in cars gave it a unique identity.

The "Last Shot" colorway carries extra weight because of its specific moment. Few sneakers are tied this directly to one single play in history. Jordan's shot that night sealed the Bulls' sixth championship of the decade.

He later returned to the league with the Washington Wizards years afterward. Even so, that image of him following through stuck with fans permanently. Past retros have made small tweaks, like smoothing out the original shaggy suede.