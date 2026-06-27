Drake's Invites To Exclusive Janice Parties Have Been Revealed

Drake recently landed his 14th (technically 15th) number one Billboard hit with the ICEMAN standout "Janice STFU," and it's a strong song of the summer contender. That's good news for OVO fans, but not so good news for folks named Janice who have to hear folks tell them to "shut the f**k up" every time they go out. Drizzy is trying to make it up to them this weekend by hosting private parties for Janice's at various locations.

Complex caught the invitations to these events on Instagram, which seem to have arrived physically and in email form to various Janice's out there. Apparently, Janice's can still RSVP by emailing jstfu@drakerelated.com.

"Hey Janice," the physical letter reads. "Sorry we might have ruined your summer. Let us make it up to you Sunday June 28 1pm to 4pm for afternoon of food, drinks and one or two surprises at [various venues in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and Houston]. Please RSVP at jstfu@drakerelated.com to reserve your place and bring ID. ID verification - Janice you will need a valid, government-issued photo identification for entry."

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Who Is Janice In Drake's Song?

We will see if one of those surprises is an appearance from The Boy himself. Of course, he can't be in all five cities at once, but Air Drake is pretty fast.

Beyond the excitement and praise for this unique and fan-centric initiative, some folks are joking about Drake's Janice parties. For example, O'Shea Jackson Jr. recently took to Twitter to warn any Janice's who are on the run from law enforcement that this could be a trap. He referenced the Operation Flagship sting situation from 1985, when 101 fugitives were arrested under false pretenses of receiving free Washington Redskins (now Commanders) tickets.

Jokes aside, these will probably be fun parties that will have social media talking. All that's left to see is what the 6ix God's surprises are.