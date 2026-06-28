Drake Gifts A Janice $5K At Exclusive Toronto Party While Fans Line Up

"Janice STFU" quickly became the biggest ICEMAN hit, and it's one of many Drake tracks we expect to hear all the way through 2026. Folks named Janice might not be so happy about that, though, as crowds of people will be telling them to "shut the f**k up" for a while. As an apology, he organized Janice-exclusive parties in various cities today (Sunday, June 28), and folks are sharing footage from the Toronto stop online.

Other locations include New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Houston. DJ Akademiks TV caught some of the 6ix's highlights on Instagram, including the massive line that formed at the Cactus Club for the shindig.

Also, one of the many Janice's present reportedly won a $5K gift from the OVO mogul. You can see the clip of the giveaway and the woman's overjoyed reaction as other folks cheered on.

We'll see what other clips and moments emerge from these parties, which is a very creative and unique rollout idea. It joins the ICEMAN trilogy's arsenal of triple album drops, ice sculptures, interactive websites, and other praiseworthy methods to build anticipation and sustain engagement.

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Drake's Janice Parties

Not everyone's a fan of Drake's Janice parties, though. O'Shea Jackson Jr. recently (and jokingly) compared the initiative to Operation Flagship, the 1985 sting op that arrested 101 fugitives under false pretenses of getting free football tickets. So far, no reports have emerged of any Janice's on the run finding a rude awakening at one of these icy parties.

Jokes aside, these events are part of Drake's recent work with businesses and eateries. Most recently, the Houston restaurant Lost In Da Sauce Kitchen posted a video of Drizzy enjoying their loaded fries and sliders, giving them a glowing review.

These Janice parties took place today from 1PM to 4PM, and folks will likely continue to share highlights on social media. While it won't stop DJs from playing "Janice STFU" at various social gatherings, at least the Janice's can flex their attendance to these exclusive events.

Maybe the next rollout idea will be a run club in Atlanta. Or a 6ix God-led reboot of the Nicholas Cage classic National Treasure.