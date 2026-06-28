Drake Gifts A Janice $5K At Exclusive Toronto Party While Fans Line Up

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Gifts Janice 5K Exclusive Toronto Party
Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake reacts during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
In addition to this Toronto event, Drake's exclusive Janice parties are also taking place in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Houston.

"Janice STFU" quickly became the biggest ICEMAN hit, and it's one of many Drake tracks we expect to hear all the way through 2026. Folks named Janice might not be so happy about that, though, as crowds of people will be telling them to "shut the f**k up" for a while. As an apology, he organized Janice-exclusive parties in various cities today (Sunday, June 28), and folks are sharing footage from the Toronto stop online.

Other locations include New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Houston. DJ Akademiks TV caught some of the 6ix's highlights on Instagram, including the massive line that formed at the Cactus Club for the shindig.

Also, one of the many Janice's present reportedly won a $5K gift from the OVO mogul. You can see the clip of the giveaway and the woman's overjoyed reaction as other folks cheered on.

We'll see what other clips and moments emerge from these parties, which is a very creative and unique rollout idea. It joins the ICEMAN trilogy's arsenal of triple album drops, ice sculptures, interactive websites, and other praiseworthy methods to build anticipation and sustain engagement.

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Drake's Janice Parties

Not everyone's a fan of Drake's Janice parties, though. O'Shea Jackson Jr. recently (and jokingly) compared the initiative to Operation Flagship, the 1985 sting op that arrested 101 fugitives under false pretenses of getting free football tickets. So far, no reports have emerged of any Janice's on the run finding a rude awakening at one of these icy parties.

Jokes aside, these events are part of Drake's recent work with businesses and eateries. Most recently, the Houston restaurant Lost In Da Sauce Kitchen posted a video of Drizzy enjoying their loaded fries and sliders, giving them a glowing review.

These Janice parties took place today from 1PM to 4PM, and folks will likely continue to share highlights on social media. While it won't stop DJs from playing "Janice STFU" at various social gatherings, at least the Janice's can flex their attendance to these exclusive events.

Maybe the next rollout idea will be a run club in Atlanta. Or a 6ix God-led reboot of the Nicholas Cage classic National Treasure.

In addition, another clip surfaced of the New York Janice party. One of the women won $2,500 at the event, which seemed to be more of a formal sit-down lunch.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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