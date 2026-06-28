Drake Shouts Out Houston Restaurant Lost In Da Sauce With A Food Review

Drake has had a very busy 2026 with his ICEMAN trilogy, but that doesn't mean he isn't still showing love to all sorts of folks online. He recently showed love to the "Shabang" challenge online, and he chose to shout out a particular Houston restaurant, Lost In Da Sauce, that gave him a great meal.

The eatery took to their Instagram page to share The Boy's reaction to their loaded fries and sliders from inside his car. "Came all the way from Toronto, Canada, the 6ix," he expressed. "But I also live in Brenham, Texas, so you know I'm repping both at the same time. Yeah, you know, tapped in. Love. I got to try some... Loaded fries. I came to you, by the way. Fire. Sliders, fire. Hawaiian bun, great. Tapped in..."

After sharing the video to their Instagram Story as well, the Lost In Da Sauce Kitchen page posted the following message on the social media platform. "I want to thank y'all for those who stayed down and continue to support me along the way. DM's are going dumb. And I will be looking at food trucks soon thanks to Drake."

So it seems like this cosign will make Lost In Da Sauce find much more success than it already has, which is amazing to see. This may be a small and trivial encounter for some fans, but for any business growing and succeeding, it means everything in the world.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Does Drake Live In Texas?

For those unaware, Drake does have a Texas property. He bought it back in 2023, and he's made visiting Texas more of a frequent outing in the years since.

In other OVO Texas news, Drake is organizing a party in Houston today (Sunday, June 28), but it isn't for everyone. It's exclusively for women named Janice, and it's a bit of an apology event for the success of his ICEMAN hit "Janice STFU." Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and Miami are also Janice party sites, and it's actually going on as of writing this article.