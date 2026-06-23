Drake & Bun B Turn Up While Rapping Z-Ro's Mo City Don Freestyle At The Club

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Z-Ro's "Mo City Don" freestyle remains a key part of Houston's rap culture, with Drake and Bun B paying homage recently.

Drake found himself in Houston over the weekend, for a couple of reasons. Firstly, as we previously reported, he was at the club with his father, Dennis Graham, celebrating Father's Day.

The following night, he was at the club again, this time for Chubbs' birthday. The two were spotted at a Houston nightclub, and as it turns out, the legendary Bun B was there to celebrate as well. Everyone was having a great time, and it led to a fun moment between Drizzy and Bun B, as they paid homage to a Houston legend.

As you can see in the clip below, Drake and Bun B were rapping along to Z-Ro's iconic "Mo City Don" freestyle. This has been an anthemic song in Houston for years, and it is cool to see two legends give their rendition.

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Drake & Bun B Get Together

Drake has always paid homage to musical movements throughout the United States. Whether that be on the West Coast, Houston, Atlanta, or even Florida, Drake is tapped in everywhere.

Meanwhile, he is seeing some real success with the release of his most recent album, ICEMAN. The project is officially platinum eligible, and it even spent four consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard 200. It is now sitting at number two behind Olivia Rodrigo.

This is a huge achievement for Drake, especially when you consider the discourse that was surrounding his name just a few months ago. Some felt as though he would never be an esteemed hitmaker again. As it turns out, he has proven those detractors wrong.

Now, he is having all the fun in the world, and given what he has been through, it is hard to say it isn't well-deserved.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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