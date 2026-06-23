Drake & Bun B Turn Up While Rapping Z-Ro's Mo City Don Freestyle At The Club

Drake found himself in Houston over the weekend, for a couple of reasons. Firstly, as we previously reported, he was at the club with his father, Dennis Graham, celebrating Father's Day.

The following night, he was at the club again, this time for Chubbs' birthday. The two were spotted at a Houston nightclub, and as it turns out, the legendary Bun B was there to celebrate as well. Everyone was having a great time, and it led to a fun moment between Drizzy and Bun B, as they paid homage to a Houston legend.

As you can see in the clip below, Drake and Bun B were rapping along to Z-Ro's iconic "Mo City Don" freestyle. This has been an anthemic song in Houston for years, and it is cool to see two legends give their rendition.

Drake & Bun B Get Together

Drake has always paid homage to musical movements throughout the United States. Whether that be on the West Coast, Houston, Atlanta, or even Florida, Drake is tapped in everywhere.

Meanwhile, he is seeing some real success with the release of his most recent album, ICEMAN. The project is officially platinum eligible, and it even spent four consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard 200. It is now sitting at number two behind Olivia Rodrigo.

This is a huge achievement for Drake, especially when you consider the discourse that was surrounding his name just a few months ago. Some felt as though he would never be an esteemed hitmaker again. As it turns out, he has proven those detractors wrong.