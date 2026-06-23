Drake Takes Dennis Graham To The Club For Father's Day

Just last week, Drake was back in Turks & Caicos, a place where he loves to spend his vacations. Whenever the artist ends up in Turks, you know that the fans are going to try to get as much footage of him as possible. In fact, while he was there, he was filming a music video with Stunna Sandy.

Now, Drake is back in the United States and even appears to be spending his time in Houston. We know this thanks to a recent video that was posted on social media by Houston Boomerangs.

As you can see, the artist was celebrating Father's Day in the club with Dennis Graham. Drake was also there with Chubbs, who also had his father with him. The following day, Chubbs celebrated his birthday with Drake at another Houston Club.

Drake With His Dad

It's been a difficult time for Dennis Graham. On ICEMAN, Drake revealed that his father was battling cancer. However, it turns out that these lyrics were a bit old. When asked by TMZ, Dennis Graham revealed that he was in remission and that everything was going well.

Regardless, this had to be a scary moment for the Graham family. Cancer is an incredibly difficult disease that takes on many different forms. It was enough for Drake to talk about on his record, and at the time, fans were quick to extend their well wishes.

As it stands, Drake continues to have one of the biggest albums in the world. ICEMAN is now platinum eligible, and it is currently second on the Billboard 200, right behind Olivia Rodrigo. The artist is having major success, and after all these years, he remains the biggest rapper in the world.