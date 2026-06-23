Drake Takes Dennis Graham To The Club For Father's Day

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake and his father Dennis Graham had some fun over the weekend alongside Chubbs at a nightclub in Houston.

Just last week, Drake was back in Turks & Caicos, a place where he loves to spend his vacations. Whenever the artist ends up in Turks, you know that the fans are going to try to get as much footage of him as possible. In fact, while he was there, he was filming a music video with Stunna Sandy.

Now, Drake is back in the United States and even appears to be spending his time in Houston. We know this thanks to a recent video that was posted on social media by Houston Boomerangs.

As you can see, the artist was celebrating Father's Day in the club with Dennis Graham. Drake was also there with Chubbs, who also had his father with him. The following day, Chubbs celebrated his birthday with Drake at another Houston Club.

Read More: Can North West Actually Live Up To Her Dad’s Legacy?

Drake With His Dad

It's been a difficult time for Dennis Graham. On ICEMAN, Drake revealed that his father was battling cancer. However, it turns out that these lyrics were a bit old. When asked by TMZ, Dennis Graham revealed that he was in remission and that everything was going well.

Regardless, this had to be a scary moment for the Graham family. Cancer is an incredibly difficult disease that takes on many different forms. It was enough for Drake to talk about on his record, and at the time, fans were quick to extend their well wishes.

As it stands, Drake continues to have one of the biggest albums in the world. ICEMAN is now platinum eligible, and it is currently second on the Billboard 200, right behind Olivia Rodrigo. The artist is having major success, and after all these years, he remains the biggest rapper in the world.

Read More: Ranking Every Nike Kobe Bryant Signature Model From 1 To 11

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Drake, Dennis Graham Music Drake's Dad Elicits Amused Reactions By Hitting The Club For His Birthday
Drake Father Dennis Graham Doesnt Have Cancer Anymore Music Drake's Father Dennis Graham Reveals He Doesn't Have Cancer Anymore
Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi - Inside Music Drake Reveals His Father Dennis Graham Has Cancer On New "ICEMAN" Track
REVOLVE Presents the 6th Annual "Red, White &amp; Bootsy” July 4th Party at Nobu Malibu Pop Culture Drake's Dad Reports Disturbing Phone Calls, Cops Investigate
Comments 0