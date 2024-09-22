Drake's Dad Elicits Amused Reactions By Hitting The Club For His Birthday

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Dennis Graham and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP)
Dennis Graham enjoyed his birthday on Friday night.

Drake's father, Dennis Graham, has social media buzzing after hitting the club for his birthday on Friday night. In a viral video from the celebration, he can be seen rocking an all-white and gold outfit with glasses while blowing out candles on birthday cakes. When 2Cool2Blog shared the video on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes.

"It’s always funny to see him in those George Clinton 1981 fits. Durag under the kufi is outrageous," one user remarked. Another wrote: "Wonder how many women were subjected to him being in their ear this night." Other users referenced Pusha T's diss track, "The Story of Adidon." One user wrote: “Marriage is somethin’ that Sandi never had, Drake / How you a winner, but she keep comin’ in last place?”

Drake Accepts Billboard Music Award On Stage With His Father

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: (L-R) Rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil' Wayne look on as recording artist Drake accepts the Top Artist award onstage with his father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dennis previously made headlines for coming to his son's defense amid his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and more rappers. "Yo, I am about to drop some new music and I am not sure if it’s going to sell, but I am going to call some of my homies, and get them to start a beef with Drake, and get them to unfollow him, and that’s going [to] make my s**t shoot up to No. 1," he wrote on social media. "I’m sure this is going to work, so let me get some people on board for this and watch what kind of attention this gets! I will be No. 1 one day!"

Dennis Graham Celebrates His Birthday

Check out the viral video of Dennis Graham on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
