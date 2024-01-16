Drake Reveals His Dad Is Allowed Back In Canada And Posts New Photo Of Dennis With Sandra Graham

Drake has always shared the love with his parents on social media. Sandi and Dennis Graham have gotten equal amounts of posts over the years. Overall, the two raised Drizzy in two different cities as he grew up. Sandi could be found in Toronto, Canada, while Dennis raised the artist in Memphis, Tennessee. In fact, for years, Dennis has not been allowed in Canada due to some legal issues. This has meant that the megastar has only been able to see his father while traveling to the United States.

Of course, this is something that can be stressful on any kid. However, it does not seem like Drake has any resentment over this fact. In fact, he is grateful about his roots in both Toronto and Memphis. That said, it seems like his two worlds are colliding for the first time in many years. While taking to his Instagram story tonight, Drizzy revealed that his father Dennis is now allowed back in Canada. In fact, Dennis celebrated by reuniting with his ex Sandi. The two could be seen with smiles on their faces.

Drake Takes To The Gram

"First time in over 15 years they let the OG back into Canada," Drake wrote. "Thank you to everyone that helped us out." This is not the first time the artist has aided someone in being able to travel freely. Drizzy infamously helped 21 Savage get a Green Card which eventually let him into Canada. The two were on tour together, and the rapper needed the Green Card in order to do Canadian dates. Either way, this is a momentous occasion for Drake and his family.

