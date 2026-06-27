O'Shea Jackson Jr. Calls Drake's Janice Parties A "Trap"

Jackson Jr. took to Twitter to react to events in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and other cities. "To any chick named Janice who’s on the run for anything….this is a trap," he wrote. "They did the same thing to Washington Redskins fans in 1985 lmfaooo look it up."

Of course, Jackson Jr. had a few Drizzy fans in his replies angry at him for the insinuation. "Get that owl D**k out your throat this wasn’t even a diss," he replied to one particularly outraged user.

For those unaware, what O'Shea Jackson Jr. referred to here is known as Operation Flagship. In December of 1985, Washington, D.C. police and the United States Marshals Service organized invites for free Washington Redskins (now Commanders) tickets. They arrested 101 fugitives as part of the trap.

This is obviously not likely at all for the Janice parties, and just a sly joke from Jackson Jr. online. Still, with the context of his K.Dot fandom, it's understandable that it ruffled some feathers.

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Drake's "Janice" Party

What's more is that the 6ix God already linked up with some Janices in Texas. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he recently posted a picture on his Instagram Story of three women with the caption "Kicking it off with these 3 Janice's from TX." Police did not arrest any of the women to anyone's knowledge, so anyone thinking O'Shea Jackson Jr. was being serious should think again.