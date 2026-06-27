O'Shea Jackson Jr. Calls Drake's Janice Parties A "Trap"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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OShea Jackson JR Drake Janice Parties Trap
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; O'Shea Jackson Jr. (the son of Ice Cube) performs during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake is hosting parties for women named Janice in the wake of his "Janice STFU" hit, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. couldn't help but joke about it.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. has had a lot to say about the battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, plus a lot of the ensuing media fallout. But even he admitted that he can't get "Janice STFU" out of his head. Still, the son of Ice Cube chose to joke around and react to the OVO mogul's exclusive parties for women named Janice, which he framed as a bit of an apology for folks telling them all to "shut the f**k up" via his biggest ICEMAN hit.

Jackson Jr. took to Twitter to react to events in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and other cities. "To any chick named Janice who’s on the run for anything….this is a trap," he wrote. "They did the same thing to Washington Redskins fans in 1985 lmfaooo look it up."

Of course, Jackson Jr. had a few Drizzy fans in his replies angry at him for the insinuation. "Get that owl D**k out your throat this wasn’t even a diss," he replied to one particularly outraged user.

For those unaware, what O'Shea Jackson Jr. referred to here is known as Operation Flagship. In December of 1985, Washington, D.C. police and the United States Marshals Service organized invites for free Washington Redskins (now Commanders) tickets. They arrested 101 fugitives as part of the trap.

This is obviously not likely at all for the Janice parties, and just a sly joke from Jackson Jr. online. Still, with the context of his K.Dot fandom, it's understandable that it ruffled some feathers.

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Drake's "Janice" Party

What's more is that the 6ix God already linked up with some Janices in Texas. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he recently posted a picture on his Instagram Story of three women with the caption "Kicking it off with these 3 Janice's from TX." Police did not arrest any of the women to anyone's knowledge, so anyone thinking O'Shea Jackson Jr. was being serious should think again.

Elsewhere, Drake's "Janice STFU" is still massive, and it's a huge song of the summer contender along with other ICEMAN cuts like "Shabang." We'll see what comes of these unique events, and whether or not any Janice on the run will find a rude awakening.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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