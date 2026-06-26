Drake Will Host Parties Only For Women Named Janice This Weekend

Drake is a master of crafting fresh and unique rollouts for his new albums, of which his chart-topping LP ICEMAN is no exception. Following the massive success of "Janice STFU," the project's leading hit and his latest number one song, he wants to apologize to all the Janice's of the world he told to "shut the f**k up" and throw a party for them.

Drizzy took to his Instagram Story yesterday (Thursday, June 25) with the following message: "All my Janice's in [New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and Houston]. Look out for my invitation for Sunday [three eyes emojis]."

According to Now Toronto, he's reportedly hosting his party in the 6ix this Sunday (June 28) at Cactus Club from 1PM to 4Pm local time. The only folks who will be allowed to go to the party are people whose government-issued identification identifies "Janice" as their legal first name.

Although this report doesn't confirm anything about the other cities, folks presume they will host similar events. We will have to see what goes down during the weekend and who pulls up to attend the party.

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Drake's ICEMAN

Elsewhere, Drake's ICEMAN is still finding success, whether through hits like "Janice STFU" or as a whole. For example, he recently dethroned Don Toliver and now lays claim to the highest-selling hip-hop album of the year so far. There is much more momentum to build and to benefit from, and interesting and unique ideas like this Janice party will continue to add to that hype.

There also continues to be a lot of speculation about who "Janice" even is on "Janice STFU," given Drake's many beefs. Folks have all sorts of theories and ideas, ranging from UMG executives and employees to even family members of tangentially related foes like Baby Keem.