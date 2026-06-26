Drake's New "Where She At" T-Shirt Sparks Speculation About A$AP Rocky Beef

Drake updated his Amazon storefront with new "Iceman" merch, including a "Where She At?" t-shirt. The line is widely seen as a dig at A$AP Rocky over Rihanna. The shirt arrived as part of a larger drop tied to his Iceman era and Amazon's Prime Day.

The shirt itself features two cartoon style faces on the front in black and white. On the back, bold lettering spells out "Where She At?" The design stays simple, leaning more on the phrase than any complicated graphic.

The shirt's release came alongside other pieces, including the Official Freeze the World Hoodie and Official Ice Lebanese Long Sleeve. Fans quickly connected the phrase to recent tension between Drake and Rocky. Months before "Iceman" dropped, Rocky took aim at Drake on his track "Stole Ya Flow."

Rocky later addressed that line directly during an episode of The New York Times' Popcast. He said the two were once friends, but that things changed largely over a woman.

Rocky and Rihanna share three children together, and she and Drake previously dated for years. That history is exactly why fans are reading the shirt the way they are.

Drake's Amazon Merch Warehouse first launched back in August 2025. This latest drop continues that ongoing rollout of Iceman themed pieces.

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Drake Drops "Where She At" T-Shirt

The shirt itself keeps things simple, with two cartoon faces up front. The real statement sits on the back, spelled out in bold lettering. That kind of design works well for merch meant to spark conversation rather than just sell fabric.

Drake and Rocky's tension has been building for a while now, tracing back to "Stole Ya Flow." Rocky later confirmed that diss on The New York Times' Popcast, pointing to personal issues rather than music. That backstory gives the shirt's phrase a sharper edge than it would have on its own.