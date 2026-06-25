Drake got into it with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Future, A$AP Rocky, and even The Weeknd back in 2024. The artist's back was against the wall as it felt like everyone was conspiring against him.

In the case of The Weeknd, tension between these two artists has been ongoing for a decade. They've had an on-again, off-again friendship, but these days, it is clear the two want nothing to do with one another.

These days, The Weeknd has remained fairly reclusive. He is on a hiatus as he figures out his next musical era. Drake, meanwhile, remains active on social media, especially as he embarks on an ICEMAN victory lap.

On Wednesday evening, he took to his Instagram story and posted an array of images. However, there was one photo in particular that felt like a dig at The Weeknd. As you will see below, he posted a photo of a woman in a pool with a large XO tattoo.

Drake Gets Cryptic Again

Quite frankly, it is unclear what Drake was trying to say with this. We know that the artist is the king of subliminal messaging. Even if there is no meaning, he will do things to evoke a reaction. That said, we're not so sure The Weeknd is going to ever publicly react to such a thing.

Interestingly, Drake would even want to post something like this, especially when you consider his success right now. ICEMAN has been the biggest album in the world for a month now. He continues to stack wins, and you'd think he wouldn't need to do the petty stuff.