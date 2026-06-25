Drake Seemingly Shades The Weeknd With XO Tattoo Instagram Story

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake and The Weeknd aren't on the best of terms these days, although you will likely hear more about it from Drake than anyone else.

Drake got into it with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Future, A$AP Rocky, and even The Weeknd back in 2024. The artist's back was against the wall as it felt like everyone was conspiring against him.

In the case of The Weeknd, tension between these two artists has been ongoing for a decade. They've had an on-again, off-again friendship, but these days, it is clear the two want nothing to do with one another.

These days, The Weeknd has remained fairly reclusive. He is on a hiatus as he figures out his next musical era. Drake, meanwhile, remains active on social media, especially as he embarks on an ICEMAN victory lap.

On Wednesday evening, he took to his Instagram story and posted an array of images. However, there was one photo in particular that felt like a dig at The Weeknd. As you will see below, he posted a photo of a woman in a pool with a large XO tattoo.

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Drake Gets Cryptic Again

Quite frankly, it is unclear what Drake was trying to say with this. We know that the artist is the king of subliminal messaging. Even if there is no meaning, he will do things to evoke a reaction. That said, we're not so sure The Weeknd is going to ever publicly react to such a thing.

Interestingly, Drake would even want to post something like this, especially when you consider his success right now. ICEMAN has been the biggest album in the world for a month now. He continues to stack wins, and you'd think he wouldn't need to do the petty stuff.

That said, his stanbase loves it when he does this kind of thing. It always seems to galvanize them, and the virality of this recent Instagram story proves that to be the case.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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