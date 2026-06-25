Future Finally Confirms 'The Real Me' Release Date: "Pluto Summer"

Future has confirmed a release date for The Real Me, but that hasn't stopped speculation from building. Shortly after announcing the project on June 15, reports began circulating online that the Atlanta rapper's next studio album could arrive sooner than later. This week, a rumored release date surfaced on X and has since spread across social media, and Future returned to publicly confirm it. The Real Me will arrive on July 10, but fans are still waiting for Future's official rollout.
When The Real Me is released, it will mark Future's first solo full-length project since Mixtape Pluto in 2024. Yet, that doesn't mean he's been absent. Over the past two years, Future has remained one of Rap's most in-demand collaborators, appearing alongside artists including Young Thug, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Lisa, Molly Santana, and Drake, while continuing to dominate conversations without releasing a full solo project.
Read More: Future Sparks Album Rumors By Coming Back To Instagram After Four Months
Will Future & Drake Reunite?
One of Future's most talked-about appearances in recent years came on "Like That," the chart-topping collaboration with Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin that helped ignite one of the biggest Rap feuds in recent memory. The record fueled speculation that Future's relationship with Drake had deteriorated beyond repair, only for the two to reunite on Drake's ICEMAN, quieting rumors that the longtime collaborators had permanently gone their separate ways. Whether The Real Me addresses any of that speculation remains to be seen, but anticipation surrounding the project is already running high.
Are you hyped for The Real Me? Who do you think Future will have on the album?