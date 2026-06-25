Future Finally Confirms 'The Real Me' Release Date: "Pluto Summer"

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Paraguay - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Rapper Future performs during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Lisi Niesner REUTERS
"The Real Me" was announced earlier this month, and now it's speculated that Future's upcoming album will arrive sooner than we think.

Future has confirmed a release date for The Real Me, but that hasn't stopped speculation from building. Shortly after announcing the project on June 15, reports began circulating online that the Atlanta rapper's next studio album could arrive sooner than later. This week, a rumored release date surfaced on X and has since spread across social media, and Future returned to publicly confirm it. The Real Me will arrive on July 10, but fans are still waiting for Future's official rollout.

When The Real Me is released, it will mark Future's first solo full-length project since Mixtape Pluto in 2024. Yet, that doesn't mean he's been absent. Over the past two years, Future has remained one of Rap's most in-demand collaborators, appearing alongside artists including Young Thug, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Lisa, Molly Santana, and Drake, while continuing to dominate conversations without releasing a full solo project.

Read More: Future Sparks Album Rumors By Coming Back To Instagram After Four Months

Will Future & Drake Reunite?

One of Future's most talked-about appearances in recent years came on "Like That," the chart-topping collaboration with Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin that helped ignite one of the biggest Rap feuds in recent memory. The record fueled speculation that Future's relationship with Drake had deteriorated beyond repair, only for the two to reunite on Drake's ICEMAN, quieting rumors that the longtime collaborators had permanently gone their separate ways. Whether The Real Me addresses any of that speculation remains to be seen, but anticipation surrounding the project is already running high.

Are you hyped for The Real Me? Who do you think Future will have on the album?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Wicked Featuring 21 Savage Music Drake Takes Numerous Swings At Kendrick Lamar, Mustard, & The West Coast On "ICEMAN"
IMG_1605 Songs Drake Reflects On The Past With POV In “That’s Just How I Feel”
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Music Drake Breaks RIAA Record With 10 Diamond Certified Songs
Comments 0