Future Links Up With Pharrell To Preview New Album "The Real Me"

Future has been a Louis Vuitton cheerleader for new designs from Pharrell Williams, and it looks like they have a lot to actually collaborate on. In his newest luxurious teaser for his upcoming album The Real Me, the Freebandz boss included clips of the two in the studio.

This has led a lot of fans to express hype over the rapper, producer, and designer's potential involvement in this upcoming project. Some other clips of the Instagram teaser (reposted by NFR Podcast on the platform) show off new LV designs, Williams' design board, views presumably from the fashion company's headquarters in Paris, and some other lavish but kind of melancholy visuals.

That's because of the fuzzy and slightly dreary piano chords and keys that play over the teaser. As small of a detail as it might seem, it's actually fueling a lot of speculation around The Real Me.

The title made some fans feel like we'll get a more introspective, mellow, heart-ached, and melodic approach from Pluto here. Of course, these pianos add to that idea. Also, since the last project we got was MIXTAPE PLUTO, some die-hards expect a significant shift on the way. Only time will tell...

When Is Future Dropping The Real Me?

Speaking of which, Future's new album The Real Me doesn't have a release date at press time. In the meantime, though, fans have one specific narrative to debate over for now, and it relates his on-and-off-again friend Drake.

Some fans believe Drizzy will feature on Fewtch's upcoming full-length following their "Ran To Atlanta" reunion with Molly Santana on ICEMAN. Of all the people on the opposing side of the Kendrick Lamar beef, the Atlanta MC is the only one who seems to be back in the Toronto star's good graces.

Also, considering Drake's beef with Pharrell, this new teaser for The Real Me opened up even more questions about feud dynamics. After all, Future is the only artist to have recently collaborated with all of the "Big Three" following "Like That," the ICEMAN reunion, and his contributions to The Fall-Off by J. Cole.