Future Links Up With Pharrell To Preview New Album "The Real Me"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Future Pharrell Preview New Album The Real Me
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Future hasn't announced a release date yet for his new album "The Real Me," but fans are excited about Pharrell's potential involvement.

Future has been a Louis Vuitton cheerleader for new designs from Pharrell Williams, and it looks like they have a lot to actually collaborate on. In his newest luxurious teaser for his upcoming album The Real Me, the Freebandz boss included clips of the two in the studio.

This has led a lot of fans to express hype over the rapper, producer, and designer's potential involvement in this upcoming project. Some other clips of the Instagram teaser (reposted by NFR Podcast on the platform) show off new LV designs, Williams' design board, views presumably from the fashion company's headquarters in Paris, and some other lavish but kind of melancholy visuals.

That's because of the fuzzy and slightly dreary piano chords and keys that play over the teaser. As small of a detail as it might seem, it's actually fueling a lot of speculation around The Real Me.

The title made some fans feel like we'll get a more introspective, mellow, heart-ached, and melodic approach from Pluto here. Of course, these pianos add to that idea. Also, since the last project we got was MIXTAPE PLUTO, some die-hards expect a significant shift on the way. Only time will tell...

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When Is Future Dropping The Real Me?

Speaking of which, Future's new album The Real Me doesn't have a release date at press time. In the meantime, though, fans have one specific narrative to debate over for now, and it relates his on-and-off-again friend Drake.

Some fans believe Drizzy will feature on Fewtch's upcoming full-length following their "Ran To Atlanta" reunion with Molly Santana on ICEMAN. Of all the people on the opposing side of the Kendrick Lamar beef, the Atlanta MC is the only one who seems to be back in the Toronto star's good graces.

Also, considering Drake's beef with Pharrell, this new teaser for The Real Me opened up even more questions about feud dynamics. After all, Future is the only artist to have recently collaborated with all of the "Big Three" following "Like That," the ICEMAN reunion, and his contributions to The Fall-Off by J. Cole.

In any case, fans are very excited about what this teaser promises. We'll see if any of those questions of loyalty become topical references on The Real Me.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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