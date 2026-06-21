Future Shares Early Look At Pharrell's Newest Louis Vuitton Sneaker

Future shared a video previewing new Louis Vuitton footwear designed by Pharrell. The clip shows a red leather sneaker with a low profile build. White laces and a tan heel tab round out the rest of the shoe. A small LV logo sits stamped on the tongue and insole.

Pharrell debuted multiple new sneaker styles during his fall 2026 menswear show in Paris. That collection introduced the LV Drop sneaker, themed around a splash effect design. He also recently introduced the LV Tilted, a style inspired by early 2000s skate sneakers.

The Tilted features wide laces and a chunky rubber outsole. A Damier pattern toe cap and Monogram flower details sit along the sole. Future's pair appears to follow a similarly low cut, simple shape. The clean red colorway stands apart from louder, monogram heavy options shown elsewhere.

Pharrell's recent collections have leaned heavily into '80s nostalgia mixed with sportswear influences. He's also pushed to bring technical sportswear materials into Louis Vuitton's broader lineup. Seeing artists preview pieces ahead of release has become common throughout his run at the brand.

Specific release details for this exact pair have not been confirmed. Future's early preview gives fans another small glimpse before any official announcement.

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Future Previous New Louis Vuitton

Recent Louis Vuitton sneakers under Pharrell have leaned into skate and casual sneaker shapes. The Tilted specifically pulled inspiration from low top skate shoes of the early 2000s. Earlier styles like the ButterSoft leaned into a retro, almost vintage runner look instead.

Across both, monogram detailing tends to show up somewhere on the shoe. Sometimes that means a full canvas print, other times just small stamped logos. Material choices have ranged from suede to canvas, depending on the specific colorway.

Pharrell has often used artists and friends to preview pieces before any formal launch. That approach builds buzz while keeping release details somewhat unofficial early on.

Seeing a sneaker on someone like Future tends to spark quick attention online. It also hints at how the design might eventually look once its finalized.