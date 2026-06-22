Vans Claps Back To Pharrell's New Louis Vuitton Sneaker

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams performs at the Sun Stage during the Something
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY
Vans responded after Pharrell's new Louis Vuitton Combi sneaker drew comparisons to the brand's classic Authentic silhouette.

Pharrell Williams introduced the Louis Vuitton Combi, a low top sneaker built around classic skate shoe styling. Early images show a slim profile, wrapped toe, simple lacing, and a striped sole. Those details made comparisons to the Vans Authentic hard to avoid.

Vans noticed the resemblance too, commenting "ohhhh bet" under Pharrell's post. That comment quickly became part of the story as the comparison spread online. Vans also followed up with its own red Authentic ad shortly after. The brand leaned into the moment instead of ignoring it.

Louis Vuitton separates itself through materials rather than shape. Pharrell's red pair uses a crocodile textured upper with thick white laces. Metal eyelets and natural leather accents appear near the toe and heel. Future shared that same red colorway, along with a brown monogram version.

The shoe's name adds another layer to the comparison. Apparently the "Kombi" is widely tied to passenger vans, just like the Volkswagen Type 2. Naming a Vans lookalike after a van feels a little bit intentional. Brands are certainly getting more strategic in marketing, this could be a ploy by Vans.

The Louis Vuitton Combi is expected to release in early 2027. More colorways are likely to follow before then.

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Vans Responds To Pharrell & Louis Vuitton

This isn't Louis Vuitton's first time pulling from skate culture under Pharrell's direction. The brand introduced a similarly influenced model called the Tilted back in 2025.

That release also borrowed heavily from familiar skate shoe shapes. The Combi continues that same general direction with an even closer resemblance. So far, only the red crocodile pair and a brown monogram version have surfaced publicly.

Both keep the simple silhouette while leaning on premium materials for contrast. Vans, meanwhile, didn't need to say much beyond its short comment. Pairing that response with a fresh red Authentic ad got the point across clearly.

It's a lighthearted way of acknowledging the comparison without escalating it further. The whole exchange turned into a small moment of its own online.

Overall, we'll have to stay tuned to see if this actually goes anywhere. We've seen brands go the litigious route before, but Vans may look at this as an "all PR is good PR" moment.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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