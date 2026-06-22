Vans Claps Back To Pharrell's New Louis Vuitton Sneaker

Pharrell Williams introduced the Louis Vuitton Combi, a low top sneaker built around classic skate shoe styling. Early images show a slim profile, wrapped toe, simple lacing, and a striped sole. Those details made comparisons to the Vans Authentic hard to avoid.

Vans noticed the resemblance too, commenting "ohhhh bet" under Pharrell's post. That comment quickly became part of the story as the comparison spread online. Vans also followed up with its own red Authentic ad shortly after. The brand leaned into the moment instead of ignoring it.

Louis Vuitton separates itself through materials rather than shape. Pharrell's red pair uses a crocodile textured upper with thick white laces. Metal eyelets and natural leather accents appear near the toe and heel. Future shared that same red colorway, along with a brown monogram version.

The shoe's name adds another layer to the comparison. Apparently the "Kombi" is widely tied to passenger vans, just like the Volkswagen Type 2. Naming a Vans lookalike after a van feels a little bit intentional. Brands are certainly getting more strategic in marketing, this could be a ploy by Vans.

The Louis Vuitton Combi is expected to release in early 2027. More colorways are likely to follow before then.

Vans Responds To Pharrell & Louis Vuitton

This isn't Louis Vuitton's first time pulling from skate culture under Pharrell's direction. The brand introduced a similarly influenced model called the Tilted back in 2025.

That release also borrowed heavily from familiar skate shoe shapes. The Combi continues that same general direction with an even closer resemblance. So far, only the red crocodile pair and a brown monogram version have surfaced publicly.

Both keep the simple silhouette while leaning on premium materials for contrast. Vans, meanwhile, didn't need to say much beyond its short comment. Pairing that response with a fresh red Authentic ad got the point across clearly.

It's a lighthearted way of acknowledging the comparison without escalating it further. The whole exchange turned into a small moment of its own online.