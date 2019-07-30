vans
- SneakersVans Knu Skool x Sneakersnstuff Coming SoonVans is teaming up with Sneakersnstuff.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersMac Miller x Vans Authentic "Swimming" Collab Drops TodayThis Vans Authentic pays homage to Mac Miller's album "Swimming."By Alexander Cole
- SneakersSupreme x Vans "Money" Collection Unveiled: DetailsA new Supreme x Vans collection drops soon. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersA Judge Approves Vans' Temporary Restraining Order Against MSCHFA judge grants Vans a temporary restraining order against MSCHF's "Wavy Baby" sneaker.By Brianna Lawson
- StreetwearMSCHF Claims Tyga's "Wavy Baby" Shoe Is An "Art Project" In Response To Vans LawsuitMSCHF claims the Tyga-promoted "Wavy Baby" shoes "comment on consumerism, on the absurdity of sneakerhead culture," while Vans says the shoes violate trademark law. By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureVans Sues MSCHF Over Tyga "Wavy Baby" Shoe Design: ReportVans has followed in Nike's footsteps and has gone after MSCHF, citing that the company copied their Old Skool design for Tyga's sneaker.By Erika Marie
- SneakersBAPE & Vans Are Back With Their Second CollaborationBAPE and Vans can't seem to miss when they collaborate.By Marc Griffin
- SneakersBAPE & Vans Team Up For Brand New Collection: PhotosBape and Vans are teaming up for the first time.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersMetallica & Vans Team Up For Fiery "Black Album" Collab: PhotosMetallica is celebrating 30 years of "The Black Album" with some new Vans.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearPacSun's First Capsules With A$AP Rocky As Guest Artistic Director RevealedPacSun's first collaborations with A$AP Rocky as Guest Artistic Director have been revealed.By Cole Blake
- SneakersA$AP Rocky Teases His Upcoming Vans Slip-On CollabA$AP Rocky's Vans Slip-On collab could be coming soon.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersPaul Van Doren, Co-Founder Of Vans, Passes Away At 90Paul Van Doren was one of the geniuses behind the Vans sneaker brand.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearSupreme Acquired For $2.1 Billion In Massive DealSupreme will now be owned by the corporation that owns brands like Vans and Timberland.By Alexander Cole
- Sneakers"The Simpsons" x Vans Collab Officially Unveiled: Release InfoThe new Vans and "The Simpsons" collab features some incredible collector's items for fans of the famous show.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersVans x The Simpsons Collab Coming Soon: TeaserVans is about to link up with one of the most iconic TV shows of all-time.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearVans & Supreme Link For New "Distressed Denim" PackThe new pack features renovations of the classic SK8-Hi Pro and Slip on Pro models, available in black and blue colorways. By Noah John
- SneakersVans & National Geographic Link Up For Brand New CollabVans & National Geographic just dropped some new shoes and apparel. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersVans Announces Massive Pledges To Civil Rights GroupsVans is speaking up following the police murder of George Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTony Hawk & Vans Announce New Partnership: DetailsThe legendary Skateboarder is now teaming up with the likes of Vans.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersYeezy, Nike, & Jumpman Headline The Best-Selling Shoes Of 2019This list may be surprising.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNightmare Before Christmas x Vans Collection Release Details AnnouncedVans launching sneakers & apparel inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersThe Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans Sneaker Collection Revealed: First LookThe perfect Vans collab for Halloween.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersVans x Discovery Launch "Shark Week" Sneaker CollabVans teams with Discovery for Shark Week sneaker & apparel collab.By Kyle Rooney