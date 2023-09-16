Vans Knu Skool x Sneakersnstuff Coming Soon

The Vans Knu Skool is a versatile and stylish footwear choice that combines classic skateboarding aesthetics with modern design sensibilities. Its distinctive feature is its recognizable Vans' "Old Skool" silhouette, updated with a fresh twist. What makes the Vans Knu Skool even more exciting is its recent collaboration with Sneakersnstuff (SNS). For those unfamiliar with SNS, it's a renowned sneaker retailer and brand that has earned a reputation in the world of sneakers and streetwear. Their collaborations are highly anticipated and often result in unique, limited-edition releases.

This partnership between Vans and SNS brings an exciting fusion of Vans' timeless appeal and SNS' innovative design elements. The Vans Knu Skool collaboration offers a fresh take on the classic silhouette, featuring unique colorways, materials, and exclusive details. It's a testament to how Vans continues to evolve while staying true to its skateboarding roots, and SNS brings fresh ideas to the mix. In short, the Vans Knu Skool collaboration with Sneakersnstuff is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals looking for a blend of classic style and contemporary flair in their footwear choices.

Read More: Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Greater Than Ever” Release Details

Sneakersnstuff x Vans Knu Skool

Image via Vans

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a thick brown midsole. A brown suede constructs the uppers, with the iconic Vans line in purple suede on the sides. Off-white laces complete the design of these sneakers. The heels feature a heel tab with the SNS logo, and the midsole features the famous "Off The Wall" skateboard logo from Vans.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Greater Than Ever” will be released during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans

Read More: Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 “Greater Than Ever” Official Photos

[Via]