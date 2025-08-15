SZA Takes On Creative Lead Role At Vans In New Partnership

Grammy-winning artist SZA has officially been named Vans' firstever artistic director, marking a milestone for both her career and the brand. Announced on August 14th, this multi-year partnership positions SZA at the center of Vans’ creative direction.

She’ll be tasked with reimagining upcoming campaigns and co-creating exclusive product collections that blend her distinctive style with Vans’ timeless design language. The collaboration is rooted in a shared ethos: self-expression, authenticity, and comunity.

These values have defined SZA’s music and public image, making her a natural fit for a brand that has long stood as a cultural touchstone in skateboarding, streetwear, and music. The campaign, titled "VANSZA," spotlights the Knu Skool silhouette, a model SZA has worn for years.

While no release dates for her collections yet, the move mirrors a growing trend of musicians taking active roles in fashion labels. It also signals Vans’ intent to push beyond traditional collaborations into deeper creative partnerships.

The photos provided capture SZA’s bold energy and Vans’ classic spirit in one frame, giving an early glimpse into a partnership that’s poised to influence not just sneakers, but how the brand tells its story in the coming years.

SZA Named Vans First Artistic Director

The "VANSZA" campaign reintroduces the Knu Skool with a fresh artistic vision. This classic low-top silhouette comes with oversized padded tongues and chunky laces, a nod to the brand’s ‘90s skate heritage.

The uppers feature a mix of suede and durable canvas, giving them both structure and flexibility. The signature side stripe remains intact but takes on subtle tonal shifts that match SZA’s color palette. Thick midsoles add presence, while the gum outsole keeps traction consistent.

It’s a design that feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking. It will blend comfort, style, and personality into a shoe that already has deep roots in Vans’ history.

With SZA at the helm, Vans is stepping into a new era of creativity. The results could redefine what artist-led fashion collaborations look like for years to come.