Unfortunate News For The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska”

The Off White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” has hit an unexpected roadblock. Originally rumored for a 2025 release, the highly anticipated collab is now delayed indefinitely. There’s no official word from Nike or Off White on why the project is paused, leaving fans in limbo about whether this pair will ever see the light of day.

The “Alaska” was set to continue the legacy of Virgil Abloh’s groundbreaking work on the Air Jordan 1, a model that’s been central to sneaker culture for decades. Ever since the first Off White AJ1 dropped in 2017, each release has become a cultural event, mixing deconstructed aesthetics with storytelling that goes far beyond the shoe itself.

The “Alaska” seemed poised to add another chapter, blending a clean palette with the instantly recognizable Off White details. While delays aren’t new in the sneaker world, this one stings for those who’ve been following the Jordan 1’s evolution since Michael Jordan laced them up in 1985.

The model’s combination of history, style, and performance has made it a permanent fixture in streetwear, hoops, and high fashion. The photos here show what could’ve been: crisp panels, exposed stitching, and that unmistakable “AIR” on the midsole.

Whether it stays a sample or becomes a release, the “Alaska” has already secured its place in sneaker lore.

Read More: Nike Sues Edison Chen For Thousands After CLOT Split

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska”

The Off White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” comes in a frosty white base with translucent overlays for a layered look. Deconstructed paneling and exposed foam bring Virgil Abloh’s signature design language to the forefront.

A reversed Swoosh sits on the lateral side, anchored by orange and blue tab accents. “AIR” text marks the midsole in bold black, while “SHOELACES” branding hits the laces.