Nike Sues Edison Chen For Thousands After CLOT Split

Nike is taking Edison Chen to court. The Swoosh has filed a lawsuit against the CLOT founder and his shop Juice Los Angeles, claiming he owes just over $126,000 for unpaid goods and services.

The case first made waves when court records listed the amount as more than $126 million, which was quickly confirmed as a typo. Still, the timing’s got people talking. Chen ended his nearly two-decade run with Nike in 2023, a partnership that gave sneaker culture some classics like the legendary Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death.”

Not long after, he signed with Adidas. Now, Nike’s move feels like part of a bigger pattern. The brand’s been more aggressive in protecting its relationships and making sure former collaborators settle their tabs.

While $126K isn’t game-changing for a brand of Nike’s size, the message is loud enough: unpaid bills won’t be overlooked. Photos from past Nike and CLOT projects remind us how deep their history runs.

Whether this legal drama ends in a quiet settlement or a drawn-out fight, it adds another chapter to the complex story between big brands and streetwear’s biggest names.

Why Is Nike Suing Edison Chen?

Nike’s lawsuit against Edison Chen isn’t just a legal formality, it’s about accountability as much as it’s about money. The claim centers on roughly $126,615 in unpaid goods and services that Nike says they provided to Juice Los Angeles, the company behind Chen’s CLOT brand.

That number might seem modest, but it’s symbolic. It marks the end of a nearly 20-year creative and business relationship that once defined sneaker collabs in streetwear. Back in the mid-2000s, CLOT and Nike linked up to produce a string of influential releases that helped expand sneaker culture globally.

But they parted ways in 2023, and Chen soon teamed up with Nike’s rival, Adidas. Now, the lawsuit acts as a sort of wake-up call: even iconic collabs must close clean.