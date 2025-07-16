Yeserday (July 15), Nicki Minaj took to X to go after Terrence "Punch" Henderson and SZA. In multiple fiery tweets, she accused the Top Dawg Entertainment president of bullying her, and alleged that she has plenty of proof. She later set her sights on the "Snooze" singer after she posted a vague message about "Mercury Retrograde" and not taking "the bait."

Nicki dissed her appearance, voice, and overall career. "Go draw your freckles back on bookie," one of her tweets read, for example. "Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog..." Fortunately, it doesn't look like SZA took her insults too seriously.

"I don't give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping," the St. Louis-born performer declared. "Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!"

Apparently, however, Nicki wasn't done. Today, she hopped back on X with yet another strongly-worded message, this time slinging allegations of stream-botting.

Nicki Minaj & SZA Beef

"How could 4 diff artists all lose approximately 30 million listeners OR streams in the last couple months while actively releasing music and/or touring? They’re rushing out those stats b/c the JIG IS UP with all those botted enhancements. I didn’t even know MZA was still at it chi. [Jay-Z] you betta come get her," Nicki alleged in part. "You betta tell their exec to say what he called me BEGGING for more than once right b4 i released PF2. But b/c I knew ROC Nation was affiliated with them & was trying to USE the QUEEN again i just kept turning their request DOWN bookie."