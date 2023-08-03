Mac Miller x Vans Authentic “Swimming” Collab Drops Today

Mac Miller is a beloved artist who passed away entirely too soon. Overall, fans are still mourning him and it is easy to understand why. He remains an integral part of a lot of people’s formative years, and his art will live on forever. In fact, today marks the 5th anniversary of his incredible album, Swimming. This is considered to be his best work, and to this day, people are still talking about it. Although it wasn’t fully appreciated when it came out, it remains an undeniable body of work.

With Swimming turning five years old today, Vans has decided to come out with an amazing collaboration. This new sneaker is going to pay homage to Mac Miller, as well as the album itself. As you can see in an official image below, this shoe is a Vans Authentic. This is an iconic yet simple silhouette that plenty of consumers have enjoyed over the years.

Mac Miller x Vans

Image via Vans

As far as the colorway is concerned, there are some cool elements at play here. The shoe is mostly your basic black-and-white aesthetic. However, the toe box has a Yin and Yang symbol. Moreover, the midsole has the phrase “Mac Miller 1992 Til Infinity” repeated throughout. It is a nice little homage to the artist, and as far as it being a collector’s item, these are perfect.

Another Look

If you are a fan of these kicks, well, you are very much in luck. They are releasing today over at shop.macmillerswebsite.com. Supplies will likely run out fast, so be sure to cop your size right away if it is available. If you love Mac Miller, these will prove to be a must-cop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Vans

