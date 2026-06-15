Future Rocks 1 Of 1 Louis Vuitton Crystal Jacket At World Cup

Future performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony and wore a one-of-one Louis Vuitton varsity jacket made by Pharrell Williams on stage.

Future was among the artists selected to perform at the World Cup opening ceremonies across the three host nations. The jacket he wore on stage was already generating attention before the performance.

The whole jacket is covered in crystals. Red ones pack the chest and back, and silver ones cover both sleeves completely. The front has a large oval patch made from pearls and black crystals in a flower shape. Classic red and white varsity ribbing finishes it off at the collar, cuffs, and hem. It is a one-of-one piece built specifically for Future.

Pharrell has been leading menswear at Louis Vuitton since 2023. During that time, he has made a habit of gifting custom pieces to artists he is close with. Crystal detailing was also a big part of his Fall/Winter 2026 collection shown in Paris earlier this year. The jacket Future wore takes that direction further than anything that appeared on the runway.

Wearing it to a World Cup opening ceremony put the piece in front of a massive global audience. The combination of the crystal build, the pearl patch, and the varsity silhouette made it one of the more talked-about fits from the opening weekend of the tournament.

Future's 1 of 1 Louis Vuitton Jacket By Pharrell

Pharrell has used his time at Louis Vuitton to connect luxury fashion with hip-hop and street culture more directly than the house had done before. Custom gifting is one of the main ways he does that.

When Future wears a piece like this on a World Cup stage, it reaches an audience that does not follow Paris Fashion Week. That reach is part of what makes Pharrell's approach at the brand different.

The varsity jacket shape is also meaningful here. It is one of the most familiar silhouettes in American streetwear, and covering it in crystals for Louis Vuitton puts both worlds in the same conversation.

The pearl flower patch on the front also ties back to Pharrell's redesign of the classic LV flower motif, which he updated when he first took over the brand's menswear in 2023.