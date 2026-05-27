Quavo Confirms New Album With Pharrell Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

BY Alexander Cole
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NCAA Football: Texas at Georgia
Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo watches in the second half between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Quavo has been in the studio quite a bit as of late, and now, it appears as though a Pharrell collab project is on the horizon.

Quavo is an artist who fans are always eager to hear from. He is one-third of Migos, and since the passing of Takeoff, he has been making music in the man's honor. There is always an appetite for his art, and there is no doubt that he has been looking to keep the fans fed.

Recently, the artist was spotted in the studio with Offset, which led to rumors of a Migos reunion. Quavo and Offset have not been on the best of terms as of late, so this news was certainly encouraging. However, it appears as though the artist has something else planned for the immediate future.

While taking to X on Tuesday, Quavo revealed that he has officially turned in his album with Pharrell Williams. This news was certainly a surprise to fans, as there were some who had no idea this was in the works. "Album turn in see yall soon!" he wrote.

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Quavo x Pharrell

There are some details that are unclear about this project. For instance, is Pharrell just producing, or is he also going to be singing on this? We also don't know what the release date for the album is going to look like. The Summer is on the horizon, and we can imagine there would be some Summer slaps on here. If there is a song with Offset, with Pharrell production, then even better.

Ultimately, the prospect of new Quavo and Pharrell music is exciting all on its own. If you are a hip-hop fan, you can't help but feel a bit spoiled this year. Between releases from A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Drake, and now Quavo, it's been a great year for rap, and we haven't even hit the halfway point.

Read More: Drake's Triple Album Release Gives J. Cole A New Sales Record

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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