Quavo is an artist who fans are always eager to hear from. He is one-third of Migos, and since the passing of Takeoff, he has been making music in the man's honor. There is always an appetite for his art, and there is no doubt that he has been looking to keep the fans fed.

Recently, the artist was spotted in the studio with Offset, which led to rumors of a Migos reunion. Quavo and Offset have not been on the best of terms as of late, so this news was certainly encouraging. However, it appears as though the artist has something else planned for the immediate future.

While taking to X on Tuesday, Quavo revealed that he has officially turned in his album with Pharrell Williams. This news was certainly a surprise to fans, as there were some who had no idea this was in the works. "Album turn in see yall soon!" he wrote.

Quavo x Pharrell

There are some details that are unclear about this project. For instance, is Pharrell just producing, or is he also going to be singing on this? We also don't know what the release date for the album is going to look like. The Summer is on the horizon, and we can imagine there would be some Summer slaps on here. If there is a song with Offset, with Pharrell production, then even better.