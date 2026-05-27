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Quavo Offset
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Quavo Confirms New Album With Pharrell Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Quavo has been in the studio quite a bit as of late, and now, it appears as though a Pharrell collab project is on the horizon.
By
Alexander Cole
May 27, 2026