Jordan Brand Revives The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" With Official Images

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HK2pwoGXIAAoG7s
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" returns Jfor the first time since its 2008 debut, bringing back the colorway tied to Barcelona Olympics run.

Jordan Brand is bringing back the Air Jordan 7 "Miro" for the first time since 2008. The shoe drops July 10th, 2026, and this time it is a proper wide release rather than the limited original. The original version only produced around 1,000 pairs, making it one of the rarest Jordan 7 colorways ever made.

The shoe pulls its name and design from Spanish artist Joan Miró. His sculpture "Dona i Ocell," which translates to "Woman and Bird," is in Barcelona and inspired the shapes across the shoe. The base runs in white and black with splashes of red, blue, yellow, and green spread across the upper.

The connection to Barcelona runs deeper than just the art. Michael Jordan won gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics while wearing the Air Jordan 7. A gold number nine on the heel references the jersey number Jordan wore with the Dream Team that year. The outsole is translucent with colorful graphics underneath, keeping the art theme running all the way to the bottom.

The 2008 original has traded for four-figure prices for years due to how scarce it was. This 2026 version gives far more people a chance to own it. The World Cup also adds a natural event for a shoe tied to both Barcelona and the Olympics.

Read More: Future Rocks 1 Of 1 Louis Vuitton Crystal Jacket At World Cup

Air Jordan 7 "Miro"

The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" has a story that connects art, basketball, and history in a way that most sneakers do not. Joan Miró was born in Barcelona and became one of the most recognized artists of the 20th century.

His work is known for bold primary colors, abstract shapes, and a playful visual style. Those qualities translate directly to this shoe. The abstract splashes of color on the upper do not follow a traditional color-blocking structure.

The connection to the 1992 Dream Team also gives the shoe real basketball significance. That team is widely considered the greatest collection of basketball players ever assembled. Jordan wearing the Air Jordan 7 throughout that tournament gives the silhouette a historical weight that few shoes can match.

Read More: Quavo Faces Pressure To Pay $1 Million Judgment As Vegas Valet Files In Georgia

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-7-miro-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" Makes A Huge Return
air-jordan-7-miro-2026-iq6573-100-1 Sneakers The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" Has Been Pushed Back
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Image via HNHH Sneakers Top 5 Air Jordan 7 Colorways Of All Time
Comments 0