Jordan Brand Revives The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" With Official Images

Jordan Brand is bringing back the Air Jordan 7 "Miro" for the first time since 2008. The shoe drops July 10th, 2026, and this time it is a proper wide release rather than the limited original. The original version only produced around 1,000 pairs, making it one of the rarest Jordan 7 colorways ever made.

The shoe pulls its name and design from Spanish artist Joan Miró. His sculpture "Dona i Ocell," which translates to "Woman and Bird," is in Barcelona and inspired the shapes across the shoe. The base runs in white and black with splashes of red, blue, yellow, and green spread across the upper.

The connection to Barcelona runs deeper than just the art. Michael Jordan won gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics while wearing the Air Jordan 7. A gold number nine on the heel references the jersey number Jordan wore with the Dream Team that year. The outsole is translucent with colorful graphics underneath, keeping the art theme running all the way to the bottom.

The 2008 original has traded for four-figure prices for years due to how scarce it was. This 2026 version gives far more people a chance to own it. The World Cup also adds a natural event for a shoe tied to both Barcelona and the Olympics.

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Air Jordan 7 "Miro"

The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" has a story that connects art, basketball, and history in a way that most sneakers do not. Joan Miró was born in Barcelona and became one of the most recognized artists of the 20th century.

His work is known for bold primary colors, abstract shapes, and a playful visual style. Those qualities translate directly to this shoe. The abstract splashes of color on the upper do not follow a traditional color-blocking structure.