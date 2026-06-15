Quavo Faces Pressure To Pay $1 Million Judgment As Vegas Valet Files In Georgia

Back in 2018, Quavo was accused of slapping a valet named Antonio Henry at the Encore Hotel & Casino. According to Henry, the valet was simply looking to stop a fight when Quavo slapped him in the face.
These allegations subsequently led to an assault and battery lawsuit back in 2020. The Migos rapper said he did nothing wrong, while Henry was adamant he sustained physical and emotional injuries from the encounter. As a result, he was seeking damages.
Eventually, a judge awarded Henry over $650K. This judgment was made in Nevada, and for years, Henry has yet to receive any payments. According to TMZ, the valet is going to great lengths to change that.
Quavo vs. Antonio Henry
Over the weekend, the outlet revealed that Henry has filed to have his judgment become valid in Quavo's home state of Georgia. This would therefore make it easier for the man to collect.
It is easy to see why Henry would force the issue, given the fact that attorneys' fees and interest have made it so that the judgment is now worth $1.1 million. This is a hefty sum, and Henry has made it clear that he would like what's owed to him.
Only time will tell whether or not Quavo responds to the judgment. Now that this has been filed in Georgia, he could be forced to pay a lot sooner rather than later. This is a developing story that we will continue to keep you informed on.