Quavo Faces Pressure To Pay $1 Million Judgment As Vegas Valet Files In Georgia

BY Alexander Cole
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NCAA Football: Texas at Georgia
Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo watches in the second half between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Quavo has failed to pay the money he owes to Las Vegas valet Antonio Hardy, and now, the man is coming to collect.

Back in 2018, Quavo was accused of slapping a valet named Antonio Henry at the Encore Hotel & Casino. According to Henry, the valet was simply looking to stop a fight when Quavo slapped him in the face.

These allegations subsequently led to an assault and battery lawsuit back in 2020. The Migos rapper said he did nothing wrong, while Henry was adamant he sustained physical and emotional injuries from the encounter. As a result, he was seeking damages.

Eventually, a judge awarded Henry over $650K. This judgment was made in Nevada, and for years, Henry has yet to receive any payments. According to TMZ, the valet is going to great lengths to change that.

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Quavo vs. Antonio Henry
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks
Oct 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Quavo performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the weekend, the outlet revealed that Henry has filed to have his judgment become valid in Quavo's home state of Georgia. This would therefore make it easier for the man to collect.

It is easy to see why Henry would force the issue, given the fact that attorneys' fees and interest have made it so that the judgment is now worth $1.1 million. This is a hefty sum, and Henry has made it clear that he would like what's owed to him.

Only time will tell whether or not Quavo responds to the judgment. Now that this has been filed in Georgia, he could be forced to pay a lot sooner rather than later. This is a developing story that we will continue to keep you informed on.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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