Quavo Faces Pressure To Pay $1 Million Judgment As Vegas Valet Files In Georgia

Quavo has failed to pay the money he owes to Las Vegas valet Antonio Hardy, and now, the man is coming to collect.

Only time will tell whether or not Quavo responds to the judgment. Now that this has been filed in Georgia, he could be forced to pay a lot sooner rather than later. This is a developing story that we will continue to keep you informed on.

It is easy to see why Henry would force the issue, given the fact that attorneys' fees and interest have made it so that the judgment is now worth $1.1 million. This is a hefty sum, and Henry has made it clear that he would like what's owed to him.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!