nevada
- MusicAspiring Rapper Charged With Murder After Seemingly Confessing In SongThe Biggest Finn4800 is accused of shooting a man in the head in 2021.ByCaroline Fisher2.4K Views
- SportsOJ Simpson Is A Free Man After Parole Gets Dropped EarlyOJ Simpson has been on parole since 2017.ByAlexander Cole881 Views
- PoliticsNevada Needs Another Week To Count VotesNevada will only complete processing ballots on November 12.ByAlex Zidel2.6K Views
- PoliticsNevada Is Slacking On Counting Votes, Sparking Memes GaloreWe're all waiting on you, Nevada!ByAlex Zidel2.6K Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Holds Indoor Rally, Directly Violating Nevada's Pandemic GuidelinesDonald Trump is holding his first indoor rally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. ByCole Blake2.2K Views
- RandomTornado Of Fire Spotted In California During WildfireA rare "firenado" was spotted in California, Saturday.ByCole Blake3.9K Views
- Pop CultureBurning Man Canceled Due To Coronavirus: DetailsBurning Man is the latest festival to suffer from Coronavirus cancelations.ByAlexander Cole1041 Views
- CrimeMally Mall Pleads Guilty In Illegal Prostitution Case: ReportMally Mall took a deal in his Las Vegas prostitution case.ByAron A.3.8K Views
- GossipEx-SOB x RBE Member Lul G Arrested For Murder In Nevada: ReportLul G was picked up this week.ByAron A.7.8K Views
- SocietyStorm Area 51 "Raid" Barely Draws 100 People To "See Them Aliens"Major fail. ByKarlton Jahmal3.0K Views
- GossipMichael Jackson's Ex-Bodyguard Convicted For Armed Robbery: ReportJavon Beard was convicted for an armed robbery in Nevada. ByAron A.15.3K Views
- RandomMan Found Dead At Burning Man, Sheriff Calls Death "Suspicious"The man reportedly had a camp at the festival.ByErika Marie3.0K Views
- SongsRiver Tiber Reappears With "Nevada" TrackRiver Tiber is back.ByMilca P.1.8K Views
- Society"Storm Area 51" Puts Feds On Alert: Military "Stands Ready To Protect America"The feds want all the smoke, apparently. ByAron A.3.1K Views
- SocietyO.J. Simpson Lives In A "No Negative Zone" 25 Years After Murder CaseO.J. Simpson still feels betrayed by the court system and the American public.ByDevin Ch1447 Views
- SportsLamar Odom Claims Nevada Brothel Owner Tried To Kill HimOdom reportedly overdosed at the brothel in 2015.ByAlexander Cole3.7K Views
- SportsLamar Odom Speaks About His Recovery, "My Doctors Say I'm A Walking Miracle"Lamar Odom opened up to the L.A. Times about his road to recovery.ByErika Marie3.3K Views
- SportsKhabib Nurmagomedov Says He's Done Fighting In Las VegasKhabib received a nine-month ban from Vegas on Tuesday.ByAlexander Cole5.7K Views