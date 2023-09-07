Aspiring Rapper Charged With Murder After Seemingly Confessing In Song

Up-and-coming rapper The Biggest Finn4800, born Kenjuan McDaniel, was arrested earlier this week for alleged murder. Police accuse the Nevada-born artist of being responsible for shooting and killing a man back in 2021. Witness accounts suggest that McDaniel was the one behind the alleged murder. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, detectives also think he rapped about it in his song "Fadee Free." On top of murder with the deadly weapon, McDaniel was also charged for violating his probation. He's currently being held without bail.

The alleged victim, Randall Wallace, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a single gunshot to the head. Witnesses believe that Wallace wasn't the shooter's intended target. They claim they saw a Black male leaving the crime scene in a white car, but nobody fessed up to knowing who was behind the fatal shooting. Eventually, authorities were able to gather information pointing to McDaniel.

The Biggest Finn4800 Accused Of Shooting And Killing Man

"Fadee Free" was released in July of this year, and contains some pretty coincidental lyrics. “I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die/ not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his momma cry,” McDaniel rhymes in the track. Police also claim that the song contains details of the shooting that weren't otherwise made public. McDaniel's next hearing is scheduled for the end of this month, on September 29.

It's clear that gun violence continues to be a major issue. At the end of last month, family and friends were met with the tragic news that Freebandz Tray Tray was shot and killed in Chicago. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unconfirmed. Amid the news, Future took to social media to share a message about his artist's death. "Forever brodie," he captioned a clip of the two of them. "Real love never die," he also added. "What's understood [don't] need to [be] explained. Get yo rest g." Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

