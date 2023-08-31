Freebandz Tray Tray Reportedly Murdered In Chicago

According to reports, Future’s Freebandz artist Tray Tray passed away earlier this week. Though the circumstances surrounding his alleged death remain unclear, chatter online suggests that he was shot, and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The up-and-coming rapper is said to have died in his hometown of Chicago. The tragic news comes as a major disappointment to fans, who have given their condolences across social media.

Tray Tray previously worked alongside notable artists like Young Thug, Tory Lanez, Doe Boy, and more. Countless social media users are weighing in on his passing, noting that he was likely yet another victim of gang violence. Many find it unfortunate that his life was taken before his music blew up. “Condolences to his Family,” one commenter writes. Most recently, Tray Tray dropped a music video for his track “What They On” in January.

Tray Tray Tragically Passes Away

In November of last year, he unveiled a couple of new music videos for “Opp Music” and “Free The Opps.” His crew ended up getting shot at while recording the “Opp Music” video. He later took to social media to share the clip. He discussed the turn of events in an interview with DJUTV that same month, calling it “just another day in the neighborhood.” Luckily, nobody was hit that day.

As for Future, the performer recently got his copyright lawsuit thrown out by a judge, after a man sued him for allegedly using elements from his song. The suit concerned Future’s 2018 Beast Mode 2 track “WHEN I THINK ABOUT IT.” The man, Daquan Robinson, claimed that he had ripped off his own song, “When U Think About It.” In the lawsuit, the man noted thematic similarities between the two songs, like money, guns, and jewelry. The judge, however, cited a few classic hip hop tracks, proving her point that those are common themes within the genre as a whole. Keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

