Judge Throws Out A Copyright Lawsuit Made Against Future

One of the unfortunate pitfalls that pervades modern music is pesky copyright law. Since the notorious “Blurred Lines” lawsuit made on behalf of Marvin Gaye set an alarming legal precedent, almost every major artist has either faced copyright suits or taken extreme caution to avoid them. One of those artists who was recently subjected to a lawsuit over copyright law is Future. A man named Daquan Robinson reportedly sued Future over his song WHEN I THINK ABOUT IT. The track comes from his collaborative album with Zaytoven BEASTMODE 2 from 2018. The lawsuit claims that the track lifted elements from Robinson’s own song When U Think About It.

Now, according to TMZ, the judge has thrown out the case in a reference-packed decision. Judge Martha Pacold explained her reasoning for throwing out the lawsuit, claiming that none of the similarities between songs constituted actual copyright infringement. Robinson listed guns, money, and jewelry as thematic elements of his song that were lifted by Future. But the judge referenced a trio of hip-hop classics from Wu-Tang, Biggie, and Kanye as examples that those pop up in plenty of other rap songs too. She claimed that no person can claim copyright to those particular themes.

Read More: Young Scooter Joins Forces With Future On “Hard To Handle”

Future Copyright Lawsuit Tossed

Future has stayed busy this year even if he hasn’t released much material of his own. He teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby for a new DJ Khaled single called “Supposed To Be Loved.” The track is set to serve as the lead single for Khaled’s upcoming new album TIL NEXT TIME later this year.

Future also might have some new music on the way alongside Lil Yachty and Southside. The producer previewed some new music with both rappers earlier this month. None of the material has received an expected release date yet though. What do you think of the judge’s decision in Future’s copyright infringement case? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: T.I. Salutes Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby & More For Innovating In The Trap Genre

[Via]