- Pop CultureGloRilla Says She Was Racially Profiled At Hotel ValetThe Memphis MC said that she was trying to get her car out of a hotel valet when an employee told her there was no way she owned a Mercedes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeJhené Aiko's 2020 Range Rover Stolen From Valet At LA RestaurantThe R&B songstress was dining at Tasty Noodle House with her family as she watched a stranger pull out of the parking lot in her luxury whip.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomChris Brown's $230,000 Porsche Crashed Into Outside Hollywood ClubThe car was reportedly banged up in a line of valet vehicles. By hnhh
- PoliticsDonald Trump's Personal Valet Tests Positive For CoronavirusA personal valet for President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Calls Out Miami Club For Towing & Damaging His FerrariDon't play with Gucci. By Noah C
- Pop CultureTracy Morgan Reportedly Pays Bartender To Watch Bugatti While He Dines In New YorkWonder how much he threw down?By Chantilly Post
- CrimeFetty Wap Reportedly Assaulted Not One, But Three Hotel EmployeesFetty Wap was on a rampage mission. By Mitch Findlay
- GossipJudge Mathis Denies Spitting Claims, Believes Accusations May Be A "Money Grab"The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?By Erika Marie
- CrimeJudge Mathis Under Investigation After Spitting On Valet: ReportThe Emmy Award-winning judge is in the hot seat.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX Off The Hook For Valet Corvette Mix-Up In L.A.Thankfully he won't be held responsible for any wrongdoings.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX Reportedly Hopes Stolen Vehicle Valet Mix Up Won't Affect Parole ConditionsThe rapper was released from prison earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX & Friend Speed Off In Next Man's Corvette After Confusion At The ValetJust another case of mistaken Corvettes in West Hollywood, no biggie.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Reportedly Charged With Battery Over Valet IncidentQuavo's weekend brawl landed the rapper a battery charge.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos Kicked Out Of Hotel After Valet Fight; Cardi B Taken To Safety: ReportNew report claims that Migos got into a little scuffle after their performance in Las Vegas.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Threatens To Knock Out Valet Parking AttendantChris Brown tried to keep his cool after arguing with a valet parking attendant.By Alex Zidel