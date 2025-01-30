Scott Storch's Ex Florence Mirsky Addresses Her Racially Charged Tirade At Valet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 712 Views
"Still Storch" New York Screening
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 16: Florence Mirsky (L) and Scott Storch attend the "Still Storch" New York Screening at The Roxy Hotel on July 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Mirsky apologized for her actions.

Scott Storch's ex partner Florence Mirsky recently went viral for a racist tirade she went on against various valet workers. As you can see in the Instagram video below, she was angry at the men and hurled insults in their direction, dismissively threw cash in their faces after praising Trump's deportation efforts, and confronted them when they continued to record the interaction. Later, after this caused a stir on the Internet, Mirsky took to her IG Live to explain the situation and apologize for her comments. She alleged that she was angry at one of the men for allegedly groping her, which is why she went on her tirade.

"I felt so violated," Florence Mirsky expressed in her apology. "I should’ve just shut my mouth called the police and that’s it. So basically I am explaining to everybody that I am [sorry] for what I said." She added that she should've just punched the man who allegedly groped her, but she didn't want her child to see their mother in jail. In addition, Mirsky spoke on how she did not mean to be racist towards Mexicans as someone with immigrant parents themselves, and claimed that she's been around them all her life.

Read More: Scott Storch's Ex & BM Florence Mirsky's Home Robbed, House Sitter Zip-Tied: Report

Florence Mirsky's Controversy

"I am taking accountability, like, full!" Florence Mirsky shared in another video after the backlash to her remarks continued to grow. "Please, enough! I am going to apologize to the man that grabbed my a**, I don’t even care." She added the following on her Instagram Story: "I love Mexicans, and all people of all colors and religion !!! I did what I could today and apologize to the 2 men that did nothing to me .. I am in a calm state of mind and I know I am the farthest thing from racist. Just a spoiled brat with a dirty mouth. And that’s the realest I can be. Sorry everyone."

Meanwhile, Florence Mirsky also released a video that shows her returning to the valet in question and asking one of the workers to admit that another worker groped her. The valet worker just ignored her, so we'll see whether this goes any further.

