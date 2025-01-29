Scott Storch's Ex Caught Hurling Racial Slurs At Valet Workers

It's not a pretty sight.

Scott Storch is well known to a generation of hip hop fans. He co-produced several classic songs in the 2000s. Unfortunately, the mother of his child, Florence Mirsky, made headlines for less desirable reasons on Wednesday. Mirsky was recorded getting into a heated exchange with valet workers in Los Angeles. A series of insults were hurled at the valet workers, and President Donald Trump was evoked at one point as well. The backlash was so swift for Scott Storch's ex that she has tried to walk her comments back.

Florence Mirsky is a social media influencer who hauled off on a valet worker. She dubbed the worker a "wetb**k," and voiced approval for President Trump's recent emphasis on mass deportations. "You guys rape and kill people," Mirsky yelled at the worker. Scott Storch's ex didn't stop there. She tosses a $100 bill at the valet worker and asserting: "I'm rich, you're poor." The influencer then tries to slap the phone out of the hand of the person recording it. Florence Mirsky's antics caused her to go viral in the absolute worst way. She then tried to do damage control via Instagram Live.

Scott Storch's Ex Says She's "Furthest Thing" From Racist

Scott Storch's ex claimed that she was groped by one of the valet workers before the video was shot. She claims that she was defending herself. "The valet guy grabbed my a*s," Mirsky claimed. "I should have just punched him. I was thinking about my child and not wanting to go to jail." Instead of taking a physical approach, Mirsky decided to take a racial approach. "I'm so wrong for that," she stated. "But I felt so violated. I should have just shut my mouth, called the police."

Scott Storch's ex asserted that she was not racist. "I've been around Mexicans, dated Mexicans my whole life," she explained. "My parents are immigrants, I am the farthest thing from racist possible." Florence Mirsky may have been quick to issue a statement following the incident, but the fallout has been swift. Many fans have taken to the influencer's comment section to voice their disappointment regarding what she said.

