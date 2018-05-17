racial slurs
- GramTrevor Noah Issues A Response To Kanye West's Offensive Instagram AttackTrevor Noah shared an eloquent response after Ye attacked him with a racial slur on Instagram. By Aron A.
- SportsHigh School Basketball Team Caught Throwing Tortillas At Hispanic CompetitorsThe Coronado High School basketball team's racist post-game actions have garnered nationwide backlash.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureBillie Eilish Under Fire For Allegedly Using Anti-Asian Slurs & “Blaccent”Billie Eilish may get canceled right before her July album release.
By Taya Coates
- PoliticsGeorgia Police Chief Resigns After Using Racial Slurs On CameraThe Georgia police chief and one of his officers were unaware that the body cam was on.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTerry Crews Says You're Not "Black & Successful" Until You've Been Called A "C**n"The actor was responding to a Twitter user who commented on Kanye West's tweet.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNorth Carolina Cops Fired For Racist Rant Encouraging "Slaughter" Of Black PeopleThree North Carolina police officers engaged in a racist tirade against Black people.By Noah John
- Pop CultureCamila Cabello Apologizes For Using Racial Slurs In The Past: "I Was Uneducated & Ignorant"Camila Cabello's past has come to light. By Chantilly Post
- RandomA$AP Ferg Twitter Hack: Racial Slurs & Drake LustA$AP Ferg got behind the hack attack relatively quickly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrina Explodes On Walmart Shopper After Being Called A "N***er B*tch"Trina was allegedly fighting back after somebody used racial slurs against her.By Alex Zidel
- GossipFuture's Bodyguard Attacker Claims Self-Defense In Sucker Punching IncidentThe man who assaulted Future's bodyguard believes he had it coming.By Aron A.
- SocietyPolitician Apologizes After Calling Black Area "N****r District"The politician said she didn't remember much of the night in question when she allegedly said it, but admitted to saying the slur in the past.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Pump Announces Release Date For Song With Asian Racial SlursWill he keep the controversial ad-lib in?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Apologizes For Using Racial Slurs: "I Got Asian Homies"Lil Pump wishes everyone a happy holiday and it includes an apology for his recent controversial lyrics.By Rose Lilah
- MusicT.I. Accused By Prosecutors Of Yelling Racial Slurs During Security Guard ConfrontationGeorgia prosecutors are still going after T.I. over his confrontation with the security guard earlier this year.By Aron A.
- MusicTrey Songz Denies Calling Cop "Cracker" & "Honkey" In Alleged Assault Case: ReportTrey Songz wants the case thrown out.By Aron A.
- MusicJustin Bieber "N-Word" Lawsuit Labelled As Blackmail By Scooter BraunJustin Bieber's manager says Rodney Tobias Cannon's claims are "completely false."By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. Gives His Take On Kendrick Lamar Fan Rapping "N-Word" On StageT.I. shares his opinion on the video that has made many cringe.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFootage Of Lil Tay Dropping N-Bomb & Racial Slurs Surfaces From DecemberNew footage of Lil Tay dropping some very inappropriate comments has surfaced online.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKendrick Lamar Lets White Girl Rap "M.A.A.D. City" On Stage & Everything Went WrongDamn, Delaney...By Alex Zidel
- SocietyPorn Actor Maurice McKnight Sues Director For Planting N-Word During Scene"Moe the Monster" is seeking emotional damages and lost wages.By Devin Ch