Chrisean Rock Accuses Blueface Of Getting Jaidyn Alexis Pregnant

Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship has been the subject of internet scrutiny for years at this point. Overall, these two have had it out for one another, despite having a child together.

Ever since Blue got home from prison a year ago, he has been adamant that Chrisean Jr. is not his. Meanwhile, Chrisean has mostly kept her distance from the artist. While the two have reunited on a couple of occasions, they seemingly have no plans to reconcile.

That said, Chrisean Rock recently took to social media, where she made some eye-opening allegations against Blueface. In the clip below, she claims Blueface has gotten three women pregnant at the same time. These women include Neveah Akira, Rela Baybee, and Jaidyn Alexis.

Alexis is the most shocking name on the list, especially when you consider how Blue and Alexis already have two kids together. Furthermore, Alexis has never announced that she was pregnant.

Chrisean Rock Is Not Happy With Blueface

In fact, following Chrisean Rock's tirade, Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, went live to tell the world that Chrisean is lying. Saffold and Jaidyn Alexis still have a cordial relationship. Therefore, she would know what is going on in Alexis' life. Saffold is standing firm in her notion that Alexis is not pregnant and that Chrisean needs to stop telling lies.