Chrisean Rock Accuses Blueface Of Getting Jaidyn Alexis Pregnant

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Chrisean Rock and Blueface are not on the best of terms anymore, and now, the latter is being accused of getting his ex pregnant.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface's relationship has been the subject of internet scrutiny for years at this point. Overall, these two have had it out for one another, despite having a child together.

Ever since Blue got home from prison a year ago, he has been adamant that Chrisean Jr. is not his. Meanwhile, Chrisean has mostly kept her distance from the artist. While the two have reunited on a couple of occasions, they seemingly have no plans to reconcile.

That said, Chrisean Rock recently took to social media, where she made some eye-opening allegations against Blueface. In the clip below, she claims Blueface has gotten three women pregnant at the same time. These women include Neveah Akira, Rela Baybee, and Jaidyn Alexis.

Alexis is the most shocking name on the list, especially when you consider how Blue and Alexis already have two kids together. Furthermore, Alexis has never announced that she was pregnant.

Read More: The 10 Rarest Sneakers In Chris Brown's Collection

Chrisean Rock Is Not Happy With Blueface

In fact, following Chrisean Rock's tirade, Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, went live to tell the world that Chrisean is lying. Saffold and Jaidyn Alexis still have a cordial relationship. Therefore, she would know what is going on in Alexis' life. Saffold is standing firm in her notion that Alexis is not pregnant and that Chrisean needs to stop telling lies.

Blueface has not commented on Chrisean's latest accusation. Neither as Alexis, for that matter. Needless to say, Chrisean has managed to steal the headlines, yet again. Only time will tell if Jaidyn Alexis feels compelled to dispel the rumor once and for all.

Read More: The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 29, 2019 Relationships Karlissa Saffold Claims Chrisean Jr. Doesn't Look Like Blueface
2019 Rolling Loud New York Gossip Karlissa Saffold Accuses Blueface's Father Of Almost Drowning His Grandson, Fans Call Her "Unhinged"
Normal Culture Presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show Hosted By Winnie Stackz Relationships Karlissa Saffold Believes Chrisean Jr. Has A Neurological Disorder
French Montana's Birthday Celebration Gossip Karlissa Saffold Reacts As Chrisean Rock Continues To Be Accused Of Giving Her Baby Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
Comments 0