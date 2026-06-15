Awake NY Drops The Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink" This Fall

Awake NY and Jordan Brand are releasing a two-pair Air Jordan 6 collaboration this fall. The "Playful Pink" colorway is set to drop first in September, with the "Midnight Navy" pair following. The project also ties into the Air Jordan 6's 35th anniversary celebration.

The "Playful Pink" upper uses four different shades of pink across the build. A light pink leather covers the shoe, while a hotter, more saturated pink wraps the heel and ankle collar.

Awake NY's slanted "A" logo appears on the translucent panel at the midfoot. Red contrast stitching runs throughout the build, and the midsole mixes black with red speckled sections.

The shoe also carries Nike Air and Awake co-branding on the heel tab. Also an apparel collection will drop alongside both pairs. The lineup includes polo shirts, a t-shirt, a track jacket, and matching track pants.

Awake NY first collaborated with Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 5 in 2025, releasing a "Game Royal" and an "Arctic Pink" colorway that drew significant attention. The brand is run by Angelo Baque, who built Awake NY into one of New York's most respected streetwear labels. Moving from the Air Jordan 5 to the 6 keeps the collaboration catalog moving in sequential order through the Jordan archive.

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AWAKE NY x Air Jordan 6 "Playful Pink"

Awake NY got its start in Jordan collaborations with the Air Jordan Ship in 2024 before earning a spot on the Air Jordan 5 the following year. The Air Jordan 5 releases earned frequent mentions in sneaker-of-the-year conversations, which gave the brand the credibility to move up the archive.

The Air Jordan 6 is a natural next step because of its direct connection to Michael Jordan's first NBA title. The silhouette carries real weight in the Jordan catalog, and landing a collaboration on it puts Awake NY in strong company.