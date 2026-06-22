Awake NY's "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 6 Has A Release Date

Awake NY is bringing its signature design touch to the Air Jordan 6 this fall. The "Midnight Navy" colorway is currently set to release on August 29th, per Ovrnundr. This follows the "Playful Pink" pair, which is dropping a bit earlier.

Dark navy covers the collar and heel throughout the shoe. Lighter blue tones spread across the midfoot, laces, and overlays. Infrared stitching and accents cut through the upper for contrast. Perforated TPU on the quarter panel houses Awake NY's signature script "A" logo.

Suede underlays add extra texture across parts of the build. A black and Infrared midsole pairs with a translucent outsole below. Branding stays fairly subtle overall, with hits placed at the heel and midfoot. Suede, perforations, and the visible Air unit all carry over from the standard build.

This marks Awake NY's second mainline Jordan Brand collaboration overall. It follows last year's Air Jordan 5 pack, which gained major attention from sneaker fans. This release also lines up with the Air Jordan 6's 35th anniversary this year.

Both colorways are set to be priced at $230 each. Pairs will roll out through Awake NY first, followed by additional retailers like the usual SNKRS.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy"

The Air Jordan 6 was originally designed by Tinker Hatfield with race car inspired details. That influence still shows through the shoe's overall shape and structure today.

Awake NY keeps that core design mostly intact for this release. Suede, perforations, and the construction all remain part of the build. Instead of reshaping the silhouette, the focus stays on color and small branding touches.

This marks Awake NY's third Jordan Brand project overall, following the Air Ship and Air Jordan 5. Each release has leaned into bold, recognizable color choices so far. Awake NY has built a strong following within New York's streetwear scene over the years.