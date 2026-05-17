Detailed images of the Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy" have surfaced. No official release date has been confirmed yet, but the photos give a pretty complete look at what to expect.

Awake NY is a New York-based streetwear brand founded by Angelo Baque. The brand has built a reputation for collaborations that feel rooted in the city without leaning too hard into obvious New York references. Their previous Jordan Brand work has been well received, and this AJ6 looks like a natural continuation of that relationship.

The colorway mixes midnight navy and light blue across the upper. Also there's coral red stitching and accent details adding contrast throughout. The Awake NY branding appears on the heel tab underneath the Nike logo, keeping the co-branding clean and subtle. An embossed "A" logo sits on the side panel near the lacing area.

The midsole uses an aged cream finish rather than a bright white. That gives the shoe a slightly worn-in feel straight out of the box. The outsole is black, and the Air unit at the heel picks up the coral red from the stitching.

Overall the shoe looks cohesive and well executed. Awake NY tends to let the materials and colorwork do the talking rather than loading a shoe with graphics, and this one follows that same approach.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy"

Awake NY was founded by Angelo Baque, who previously served as brand director at Supreme for nearly a decade. He launched Awake in 2012, and the brand has grown steadily since then through a mix of apparel drops and high-profile collaborations.

FUrther, he has worked with brands including New Balance, Salomon, and Jordan Brand over the years. The label is based in New York and draws heavily from the city's visual culture without being too literal about it.